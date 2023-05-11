LINCOLN – Artists from C2 records, a label started by Lincoln resident Phil Oakley, will be performing after the Memorial Day Parade at Chase Farm. One of the songs featured will be “The Richest Man I Knew,” a song inspired by the impact local residents have had on Oakley’s life.
The idea for C2 Records came to Oakley in late 2020 while visiting Tennessee.
“So much ugliness was going on in the country, George Floyd had just died, all that. I was driving through Memphis and stopped at Graceland, and just thought about how Elvis and his music brought together people of all classes and races. I wanted to do something like that,” said Oakley.
As a veteran and tech salesman, Oakley admitted that when C2 started out, he didn’t know much about producing music. Three years later, he said he’s “learned a lot” and is proud of the artists he represents. Coincidentally, all of C2’s musicians are either veterans or have family members who are.
Oakley found some of the artists through a nationwide contest, where around 300 different singers submitted their songs for a chance to get signed to the label. The top four were chosen, and since then, C2 has held competitions at universities along the east coast.
“It’s basically like a social media ‘American Idol,’ where they submit videos and music through Instagram and things like that,” he said. “I wanted to give people who don’t have the financial means to professionally produce music the opportunity to do so.”
C2’s youngest musician is 14-year-old Kate Howell of Fairfax County, Va. Howell writes her own music and will be performing at Chase Farm on May 29.
In her song “Try,” Howell sings about her insecurities and experiences being bullied. In honor of mental health awareness month, “Try” will be released at the end of May just before the parade.
Also performing after the parade is Oakley’s son, Matt Oakley. Because Oakley was in the military, Matt, 24, grew up in both Lincoln, R.I., and Virginia before going to college in South Carolina and settling down in Florida.
“Music was always something that my entire family just loved,” he said. “So many of the old VHS tapes from my childhood are me and my sisters singing and dancing.”
Matt started to produce his own music around 2020. Because of COVID-19 lockdowns, Matt said he and his friends, Justin Elko, Nick Stefanchik, Connor “Rocko” Jones, Kyle Thorburn and Evan Salamone had time to “mess around and have fun,” creating their own beats and songs.
Though Matt is a solo country artist, he said he owes a lot to his friends, saying “if I can’t do it with them, I don’t want to do it at all.”
At the same time Matt became passionate about singing and songwriting, Oakley was starting to think about starting C2. “It was kind of funny, my dad and I both became seriously interested in making music totally randomly at the same time … it was super organic,” he said.
Together the two wrote “The Richest Man I Knew” as a tribute to the father figures in their lives.
For Oakley, the song was inspired by many local residents, including his dad, John Gariepy, his childhood Berkeley Village neighbor, Joe Yankee Sr., his baseball coach, Charlie Darling, and his Lincoln High School football coach Richard “Dick” Barr.
Oakley told The Breeze that he is who he is because of these men, and that they all changed the trajectory of his life.
“These guys may not have been the wealthiest in terms of money, but they were rich in spirit and love,” he said. “I think many people around Lincoln and Cumberland might recognize these names and feel the same way I do.”
Matt said that to him, the “richest men” are his Uncle Trey, Uncle Michael, Lou Calahan and his own father, Phil Oakley.
“While we were writing the song, we were talking about these amazing people and what they’ve taught us,” he said. “What my dad doesn’t know is that I was thinking of him and writing about him the whole time.”
Even if a listener is unfamiliar with the men who inspired the song, Oakley said he hopes that anyone who hears the song will be able to connect with it, and that the song will make them think of the richest man in their own life.
Howell, Matt Oakley and four other C2 artists will be featured at a concert following the Lincoln Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Try” and “The Richest Man I Knew,” will be released prior to the event.
