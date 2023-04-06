Man charged after injuring teen in Woonsocket shootout
WOONSOCKET — Gerald Ware, 49, is facing three counts of felony assault and several gun charges after a shootout in front of Firm Foundation Christian Church on Cumberland Street in Woonsocket.
Woonsocket police officers were called around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to a report of shots fired. A 13-year-old individual was hit in the arm while traveling with his family by car through the area at the time, while Ware was shot in the leg. The 13-year-old was treated at Landmark Medical Center. Ware fled the scene and was later taken into Woonsocket Police Headquarters after getting a ride to Landmark.
He was arraigned Sunday morning and brought to the ACI. Woonsocket Police are searching for the second shooter involved in the incident.
NS woman found deceased at Hilltop Motor Inn
NORTH SMITHFIELD — North Smithfield Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased at Hilltop Motor Inn on Eddie Dowling Highway.
According to her obituary, Jennifer Gilmore of North Smithfield was born in the Bronx, N.Y., before coming to Rhode Island and working as a waitress at Serio’s Restaurant for several years.
“If you knew my Jenny Wenny you knew she was a free spirit, she never cared what anyone thought, that’s what I admired most about her,” said her sister Victoria in a public Facebook post.
North Smithfield Police said in a statement that there’s no threat to the community. Because the investigation is ongoing, there is no further information available at this time.
Gilmore leaves behind three children. Her memorial services will be held privately for family and friends.
Twin sisters charged in the death of father
WOONSOCKET — Danielle Pamula, the twin sister of Jennifer Pamula, who is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears, was arraigned in district court and is also facing a domestic murder charge.
In February, Woonsocket police responded to a home on Cato Street and found Joseph Pamula inside covered in blood and stabbed in the neck with a pair of garden shears.
Police say the death transpired after an argument. Both siblings are being held without bail.
