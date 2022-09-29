CUMBERLAND – The first Womantam 500 was held on Womantam Lane in 1992, starting off as a group of neighbors sitting around and arguing about who had the fastest ride-on mower. Around midnight, everyone grabbed their mowers and raced around the block.

It would become a regular thing, evolving into an entire block party, but the centerpiece of that party was always the lawnmower race.

