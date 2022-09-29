CUMBERLAND – The first Womantam 500 was held on Womantam Lane in 1992, starting off as a group of neighbors sitting around and arguing about who had the fastest ride-on mower. Around midnight, everyone grabbed their mowers and raced around the block.
It would become a regular thing, evolving into an entire block party, but the centerpiece of that party was always the lawnmower race.
In the early 2000s, there was a hiatus for a time, said resident Denis Collins, with people moving and children growing up, but the core from that original race was still in the neighborhood when it was revived in 2018. With many new families moving in over the last 10 years, the original planners passed the torch to the younger generation.
Since 2018, with the exception of the 2020 COVID year, the event has been held, including the most recent race and accompanying festivities on Sept. 17. It maintains the spirit of community, say those who participate, with activities for children, games, contests, face painting, bouncy houses and more. All money left over after expenses is donated to local charities.
“It is a huge team effort, everything from organizing the vendors, to designing T-shirts and flyers, and responding to text messages and Facebook posts,” said Collins, who is also a member of the School Committee. “We have a great neighborhood, wonderful people, and the block party is truly a sight to see. This year was a blast, and a great way to meet many new families that have moved here in the last year.”
Quite a few houses have been sold since last year, he said, but many people who have moved away still come back for the block party.
The winner of this year’s men’s race was Will Combes, and the women’s race was won by Pam Torrico. SupaDupa was the food vendor, and Palagi’s came as well.
All told, there were about 200 people in attendance this year.
“We have plans to expand to offer more activities, not only for children, but for adults as well,” said Collins.
Many invite friends and family from other parts of Cumberland, and from out of town, but the lawnmower race is reserved for only members of the neighborhood, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.