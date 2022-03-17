LINCOLN – Staff at The Woods Yoga and Wise Old Bird Marketplace at 1525 Louisquisset Pike are collecting items to help the people of Ukraine.
Many people have already donated to the cause, says owner Christine Maguire-DiLuglio, who said it’s being helped by member and Ukraine native Marianna Zaslavsky, who was born in Kharkiv and has family and friends there and in harm’s way.
April Huth, studio manager at The Woods, said the main items needed are clothing and shoes for women and children.
For those who don’t have the means to go through the process of shipping gently used clothing items, they can bring items to the studio and staff will make a coordinated effort to ship them out, but new items, including hygiene and medical products and many others, can be sent directly by searching Liza Lipov Ukraine Fund on Amazon registries.
