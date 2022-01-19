PAWTUCKET – During the first city parking ban of 2022, police had 120 vehicles towed and issued 270 tickets for disobeying rules requiring residents to get cars off streets.
The parking ban was in effect for 20 hours, from 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 7.
“We want to thank all of the residents and businesses for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to clear the roadways and keep everyone safe,” said Emily Rizzo. “Thanks to everyone’s patience, our crews were able to clean up the streets quickly after the snow stopped.”
Officials always encourage residents and businesses to sign up for our Code Red calls and alerts and to keep an eye on the city website and social media for updates during the winter months, said Rizzo. Information on this can be found at www.pawtucketri.com.
Pawtucket police towed a high in the past five years of 482 vehicles in the winter 2017-2018, a volume that trailed off dramatically during the height of the pandemic.
The city typically declares a winter storm emergency if there is a forecast of two or more inches of snow.
Once a winter storm emergency has been declared, an on-street parking ban will be put into effect on all city streets and all vehicles must be moved off the street at that time. The parking ban will be posted on local radio and television broadcasts and on the city website at www.pawtucketri.com. You can also call the police station at 401-727-9100 and dial ext. 888 on the auto attendant to check on a parking ban.
During snow parking bans, parking will be available in municipal lots throughout the city.
All vehicle owners are required by city ordinance to move their vehicles out of the designated municipal parking areas within two hours of a parking ban being lifted or face towing and a fine of $100.
