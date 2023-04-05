NORTH PROVIDENCE – Certain styles of North Providence homes saw larger increases in property values than others in the recently completed property revaluation.
According to a presentation by Northeast Revaluation Group, contemporary homes, of which there are 60 in town, saw an increase in their median value from the previous revaluation of 43.52 percent, or $279,200 to $400,700.
The smallest increase was for split-level homes, at 27.42 percent, from a previous median value of $276,100 to a new one of $351,800.
North Providence is dominated by raised ranch and ranch-style homes, with ranches accounting for more than double the number of raised ranches, at 3,151 total. Ranches saw the second-smallest increase in value behind split levels.
The next two highest behind contemporary homes were bungalows, totaling 414 total in town, up by 38.37 percent, from $199,250 to $275,700, and capes, totaling 880 in town, seeing a similar increase at 38.72 percent, from $215,650 to $299,150.
Here’s the entire list, with highest increase in values first:
• Contemporary (60 homes total), up 43.52 percent, or $279,200 to $400,700;
• Cape (880 homes), up 38.72 percent, or $215,650 to $299,150;
• Bungalow (414 homes) up 38.37 percent, or $199,250 to $275,700;
• Garrison (157 homes), up 37.66 percent, or $261,000 to $359,300;
• Raised ranch (1,559 homes), up 37.17 percent, or $256,400 to $351,700;
• Colonial (525 homes), up 35.83 percent, or $286,100 to $388,600;
• Conventional (369 homes), up 35.58 percent, or $213,900 to $290,000;
• Gambrel (84 homes), up 35.51 percent, or $233,300 to $316,150;
• Ranch, (3,151 homes), up 34.38 percent, or $223,400 to $300,200;
• Split level (217 homes), up 27.42 percent, or $276,100 to $351,800.
Of single-family home sales analyzed in the revaluation, colonial homes saw the highest median sale price, at $431,450, followed by contemporary, at $393,500, split level, at $390,000, garrison, at $385,000, raised ranch, at $377,000, ranch, at $330,000, gambrel, at $327,500, cape, at $325,000 conventional, at $312,500, and bungalow, at $295,250.
The revaluation company gave examples of homes that sold in both 2019 and 2022, finding six ranches that saw their sale price rise between 54 and 61 percent over three years (one went from $255,000 to $410,000), a bungalow price increase by 52 percent, two capes rise in sale price by 46 and 52 percent, a conventional home increase by 44 percent, two ranches increase by 41 and 43 percent, a split level increase in sale price by 35 percent, another bungalow increase in sale price by 35 percent, and two ranches increase in sale price by 25 and 26 percent.
As previously reported by The North Providence Breeze, values of single-family homes in North Providence rose by an average of 36 percent in the revaluation completed Dec. 31.
Property owners will be able to appeal their assessments, using contact information found on their notice of value.
The town is required to “equalize” the tax rate per $1,000 of value downward to account for the increase in overall values, as communities are not allowed by law to use revaluations to gain more revenue.
