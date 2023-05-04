NORTH SMITHFIELD – This town’s senior citizens are sick and tired of recent political infighting and worried about how it might impact development of their future senior center, says Linda Thibault.
The former town councilor and town administrator and current senior advocate for the town, speaking to the North Smithfield Town Council on Monday in front of a room full of senior citizens who were there in support, said she and others were concerned about comments made by officials in a previous Breeze story on a $4 million grant for development of the multi-generational senior center at Scouters Hall.
Thibault said she hoped Congressman David Cicilline, who acquired the grant, didn’t read the story, saying it was full of innuendo, blaming, ungratefulness and finger-pointing.
There’s a saying that one shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, she said, and her hope is that though officials may not have all the answers yet, they not let “differing opinions put up roadblocks for this gift.”
There was a time when everyone thought this senior/multi-generational center was a great idea, said Thibault, particularly after a pre-Christmas announcement, but now it seems to have become something negative.
Thibault gave a history on the grant, including her original presentation on the need for a senior center in late 2021. At an anniversary parade, Cicilline asked Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski what he could do for the town, and the administrator mentioned the senior center. Cicilline then said to apply for the grant, and the planner and assistant planner got to work, asking her for a letter of support.
May is Older Americans Month, and that includes everyone over age 60, said Thibault. She said she longs for a time when the word “senior” was a positive one.
She shredded suggestions in news reports and on social media that she might have ulterior motives in advocating for a center because she might want to be its director. About to turn 80 years old, she assured everyone in the room that she has no designs on a full-time job and has no financial or political agenda. This is a labor of love and wanting to give back to her home community, she said.
Responding to critics who question her expertise, she listed her expertise, noting that she’s been asked to speak at national events and invited to help Massachusetts senior centers start programs.
Thibault said she’s very visible in town, and wherever she goes, someone inevitably asks her what’s wrong with her town, including mentions of “jealous council members” opposing things for no reason.
Answering councilors’ questions about future costs, Thibault said of course there will be costs associated with running the center, including staff and furniture, just like with any other community, and grants and community partnerships are available to help defray those. Yes, this will cost some money just as the schools cost money, athletic fields cost money, and even lawbreakers cost money. Senior citizens have paid their taxes and also deserve to be taken care of.
Responding to suggestions that there aren’t enough seniors to fill a center here, she noted that 100 North Smithfield residents are members at the Woonsocket center, another 89 at the Lincoln center, and another 39 at the Glocester center. Others attend centers in North Providence, Johnston, Blackstone and Bellingham. Some 22.5 percent of town residents are seniors, she said.
Thibault urged officials to celebrate seniors and their contributions, and to agree to disagree with dignity, respect, and without egos or political agendas.
The council on Monday appointed members to a new multigenerational center advisory committee, including a unanimous nomination and vote for Thibault as one member. All members were selected unanimously.
Councilor John Beauregard nominated Council President Kim Alves as the council representative, and Councilor Paulette Hamilton nominated Donna Narodowy an at-large public member. Zwolenski said his nominee hasn’t submitted their application just yet, but everyone will like them. Two representatives were appointed from the scouts, and Councilor Claire O’Hara said it was her honor to nominate town resident Jo-Ann “JoJo” Paulus. Other members will include the DPW director and someone from the planning office.
