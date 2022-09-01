SMITHFIELD – The third round of grants from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is available to help Smithfield small businesses “Take it Outside.” The RICC Take it Outside program seeks to cover the costs for producing outdoor activities in the fall and winter months.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the Take it Outside initiative was created to encourage and increase outdoor commerce while reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The funding is focused on the purchase of items such as heat lamps, tents, tables, etc.
It is the third and largest round of Smithfield’s Take it Outside grant from the state, at $100,000. The first two rounds totaled $125,000, with the first at $75,000 and the second at $50,000.
Rossi said the third round has more criteria to meet than previous rounds, but is still attainable to most Smithfield businesses. Rossi said previous rounds handed out equipment for 25-30 businesses each time.
“The first two were very successful. We’re trying to get as much activity as possible outdoors,” Rossi said.
Businesses must meet the following grant requirements including being a Smithfield business in good standing, earning less than $1 million in gross annual revenue in either 2020 or 2021 and being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses must be negatively impacted in at least one manner, including being forced to close or curtail the business operations due to the pandemic or a government order about the pandemic, experiencing a supply chain delay or disruption that negatively impacted operations, experiencing increased costs as a result of the pandemic, and/or being forced to lay off workers as a result of the pandemic.
The goal is to get equipment into business owners’ hands as quickly as possible, Rossi said.
Equipment includes stackable chairs, round and rectangular tables, café tables, outdoor lighting, outdoor Wi-Fi (equipment not installation), canopies in 10-foot-by-10-foot or 10-foot-by-20-foot sizes, electric heaters and extension cords. Other items may be requested, said Town Councilor Sean Kilduff.
“We’d like people to be creative in terms of what to use,” Kilduff said.
Emergency Management Agency director Todd Manni said it is important that businesses are using outdoor-rated extension cords to keep outdoor dining successful and safe outside.
“We want to put the right equipment in the right hands,” Manni said.
The town will make the purchases and deliver items to local businesses, Rossi said, as has been done in the past. Most requests from previous rounds of the grants were for outdoor dining, Rossi said.
“Legally expanding to allow the flexibility for businesses to operate outdoors has been successful for a lot of businesses in town,” Rossi said.
Rossi said the town already lined up vendors for the items, and turnaround will be as quick as possible for the grant.
Town Councilor Sean Kilduff said it is as simple as meeting the criteria and requesting what is needed from the town. Forms are paperless, and can be filled out online at http://www.smithfieldri.com/takeitouside.
Rossi said to apply sooner rather than later to ensure to be included in the grant.
“We process upon receipt to get these items into the hands of business owners as quickly as possible,” Rossi said.
