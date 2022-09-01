SMITHFIELD – The third round of grants from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is available to help Smithfield small businesses “Take it Outside.” The RICC Take it Outside program seeks to cover the costs for producing outdoor activities in the fall and winter months.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said the Take it Outside initiative was created to encourage and increase outdoor commerce while reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The funding is focused on the purchase of items such as heat lamps, tents, tables, etc.

