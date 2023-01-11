PAWTUCKET – “This is Pawtucket,” a promotional video highlighting the city as an “ideal destination location” as it awaits the opening of a new soccer stadium and train station, is now available across social media platforms.
The video, found by searching the title on YouTube, runs for about 90 seconds. It was officially launched at a premiere last Thursday at TEN31 Productions on Roosevelt Avenue.
Anthony Hebert, of the Planning and Redevelopment Department, said they had a great time being with members of the community who are contributing to the city’s successes, enjoying empanadas from DG Café and pizza from Still on Main Pizzeria Sports Bar. The Guild, Jordan’s Jungle, and Bake My Day are all businesses featured in the project, and representatives from Rhode Island FC also joined in the premiere event.
The video starts by saying that big things are happening in the city and that a transformation is underway. It notes that the city was founded on the idea of change and innovation, showing images of Slater Mill.
The innovative spirit can still be found throughout the city, it adds, showing images of TEN31 performers and beers coming off the line at city breweries.
“Something I have been emphasizing a lot recently is how excited I am for what is coming in the near future for our city” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “But what I don’t acknowledge enough is how proud I am of what we have already built, and you can see just that in this wonderful video.”
The premiere was part of an ongoing “Pawtucket Promotes” series hosted by the city’s Planning & Commerce Department – particularly Senior Planner, Anthony Hebert and Commerce Director Sandra Cano.
“We look forward to continuing on the progress made in the last year, and will only increase our efforts on the economic revitalization of Pawtucket,” said Hebert.
The video states that Pawtucket is a place filled with opportunities for development and investment, and a hub of activity for growing small businesses. It references record housing development and the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project and revitalized riverfront making it an ideal destination location or families and sports fans. The new train station will provide commuters with easy access to the Boston area, Providence, and T.F. Green Airport.
It states that the city embraces diversity and welcomes everyone, a place where arts thrive and all cultures are celebrated, where one can find hidden gems around every corner, whether one is here to live, work or play.
Pawtucket has authentic flavor that is unparalleled, states the promotion, and a growing energy that is undeniable, showing first a picture of food being made and then the plants at Jordan’s Jungle.
“So discover Pawtucket, and join the evolution,” it concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.