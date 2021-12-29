As we close out the end of 2021, I wanted to take a moment to review all of the amazing accomplishments we as a community have made by working together and overcoming obstacles.
This year we have worked together to vaccinate our families in order to celebrate our community, including celebrating American Independence Day with fireworks from McCoy Stadium. We went back to school, celebrated the Nha Tera Nha Kretcheu Festival and the Pawtucket Arts Festival, and were even able to light the Christmas Tree at Nathanael Greene Elementary.
In April we also lost an amazing member of our community and honored the life and work of Councilor Ama Amponsah. Ama has been dearly missed. We thank her for all of her years of service to Pawtucket.
Over the course of the year, with the assistance and partnership of the Pawtucket City Council, we continued to push forward on the construction at the Tidewater Landing project which the council most recently helped to bring into the next stage in construction through the approval of the requested tax stabilization agreement. Pawtucket’s progress continues through the important work being completed at the Pawtucket Central Falls Transit Hub, which we anticipate being completed by the end of next year. We have achieved a great step forward with the acquisition of the Apex properties and are looking forward to the future possibilities along our waterfront.
In 2021, our community continued to move forward. We received exciting news and future opportunities including the New England Institute of Technology’s University Resource Center opening its doors in Pawtucket and providing resources and transportation to its campuses for residents. Additionally, we were assigned an Aa3 Enhanced Bond Rating from Moody’s Investors Services thanks to all of the work that has been done over the past 10 years. From 2012 to 2021, Pawtucket’s bond rating from that same group and member of the big three has jumped from a Baa2(-) Negative to now the Aa3 rating, the fourth highest rating a group can obtain. We’ve invested in our community and have expanded our capacity to help residents with a community liaison and public health and equity leader.
Our students remain a top priority here in Pawtucket as we complete the overhaul on Winters Elementary School and will soon move on to new projects. The School Committee Ad Hoc Subcommittee to Study a High School Academic Complex, including members of this body and my administration, continue to investigate opportunities for a combined high school campus at McCoy Stadium. I know we are all looking forward to the future projects relating to our academic buildings in order to provide the best learning experience for our youth and want to thank the subcommittee for their work.
As we complete 2021, I want to wish all of the residents of this great city a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2022. Let’s continue to provide a safe community for our families as we move Pawtucket forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.