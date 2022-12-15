WOONSOCKET – Illana Ball of North Smithfield says funding has been significantly down when it comes to receiving donations and other items for the Christmas Eve dinner she has been organizing for the last six years.
“People have been generous here, but just fewer are donating this year, which, you know, just kind of stinks, because obviously we have more need,” said Ball.
Ball, owner of Total Asset Solutions and Finest Real Estate and Property Management, originally put on the dinners to feed the homeless, but says it’s now an event for individuals who also may not be able to afford a Christmas dinner or who are alone during the holidays. Every year, she says 150 to 200 people attend the event including state and local officials. Along with the dinner, Christmas goodies and toiletries are passed out.
“We don’t ask for any documentation to prove anything to us. We just simply want you to come enjoy, have a good time,” she said.
Past Christmas Eve dinners have been held at Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island as well as the Millrace Kitchen, but this year’s event will be held at Amvets HBA Club Post 7 at 842 Social St., from 1 to 4 p.m., as the space was donated to Ball. Adeline’s Speakeasy of Cumberland has donated the food for the past couple of years. She said an individual from the community has volunteered his night to be Santa, the jolly fellow’s first appearance since COVID’s arrival.
Ball said she’s been struggling to find gifts for teenagers this year, as she knows those can sometimes be the most difficult or expensive gifts to give. She said she’s also been looking for gift cards that people can use for gas.
“People don’t realize, you know, if somebody is living in their car they still need to keep the car running overnight,” she said.
Other nonprofit organizations in the community have also seen a decline in contributions, including Harvest Community Church, located at 60 North Main St., which runs its own shelter. Steve Bacon, assistant pastor of the church, says that though the church is holding its own in donations, they have noticed one thing that has declined.
“Some of the things that have declined are people providing meals for our homeless shelter,” he said, adding that it’s understandable if people can’t even provide for themselves in their own homes, let alone for other individuals in the community.
Ball says she has been grateful for the volunteers who have helped put the event on each year, as she wouldn’t be able to hold it without them. Her husband Charles, as well as her children and mother, always participate in serving on Christmas Eve.
“I have so many people that, you know, again, that know me and know the event and come back here after a year, and really, you know, seem to enjoy volunteering,” she said.
“I think everybody leaves feeling good and happy,” she said. To donate gifts, toiletries, and other items to Ball’s Christmas Eve dinner, email wecanfixitall4u@gmail.com or call at 401-419-7116.
