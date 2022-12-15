Christmas Eve dinner
Every year, Ilanna Ball puts on a Christmas Eve dinner for the Woonsocket community.

WOONSOCKET – Illana Ball of North Smithfield says funding has been significantly down when it comes to receiving donations and other items for the Christmas Eve dinner she has been organizing for the last six years.

“People have been generous here, but just fewer are donating this year, which, you know, just kind of stinks, because obviously we have more need,” said Ball.

