Brian Benoit, vice president of sales for Anchor Subaru in North Smithfield, summed up the current state of the automobile industry: “In a nutshell, we’re very busy, but we’re starving for inventory.”
While demand for purchasing new and used cars is high, due to issues with the supply chain, auto dealers aren’t able to keep their usual inventory. “It’s creating a really weird dynamic,” he said.
As with businesses in every industry, auto dealers faced shutdowns back in March and April of 2020 when the pandemic first hit the U.S. But a couple of months later, demand for purchasing and servicing cars was high, say local auto dealers, and that demand hasn’t slowed down.
Alan Albert, vice president of Apollo Auto Sales on Broad Street in Cumberland, said the business has been seeing new customers, drawing people from regions further away than before the pandemic, including from Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York.
“We’re riding the wave. We don’t know when it’s going to crash,” he said. “We’re trying to do the best we can for our customers. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
“We’re doing well (and) earning a profit,” he added. “If I could get my hands on more cars, it would be even (better).”
Benoit said he agrees. Despite the smaller inventory, he said, Anchor Subaru has been seeing a lot of new customers.
“The service business grew during the pandemic,” he said. “A lot of things you think would happen, the opposite happened.” He said “the car business was very, very busy” starting in May of last year, guessing that maybe people had money saved from not traveling and were using it to purchase vehicles.
Albert said they too saw a “flood of repairs” after the initial shutdown.
Joe Lopes, owner of Joe’s Auto Services on Mendon Road in Cumberland, said he’s been really, really busy at the shop. “We never stopped working,” he said. “The phone is always ringing.”
With people’s cars sitting idle for so long during the shutdown last year, Lopes said all those cars needed work, including new batteries or brakes. “Things corroded because cars were sitting there,” he said. “All (of those cars) needed to be serviced all at once. … It was overwhelming.”
In late 2020, a computer chip shortage led to fewer and fewer cars being manufactured, resulting in the current situation, the dealers noted. “We’re getting not even one-third of the inventory we normally get, and the demand for it is higher than ever,” Benoit said. “The demand is off the wall.”
Lopes said he normally stocks 15 cars to sell, but as of a few weeks ago only had three cars left. “I’ve been trying to purchase more vehicles. It’s insane right now,” he said. “There has been more of a demand (and) there aren’t enough cars. They’re astronomically expensive.”
Because manufacturers are having trouble getting computer chips, new car production is down significantly, Albert noted. “Used cars are the way to go,” he said. Since used cars are in such demand, their value is actually increasing when normally they would depreciate over time, he explained, so people trading in their cars could potentially make more money than they originally paid for their vehicle.
“Prices on used vehicles have risen more sharply than on new vehicles,” Benoit said. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years, and I’ve never seen values on used cars increase.”
For anyone looking to purchase a car, he said now is actually a good time to buy. “If you have a trade-in, you’ll get more money by far,” he said. “Absolutely buy a car now.”
Tom Hustler, a Woonsocket resident, recently decided to purchase a replacement car after having his older Toyota Camry totaled in a sideswipe accident. He said it was quite the experience, with almost no inventory and few options. There were no Camrys or new cars available at the local dealership at the time, he said, so he ended up buying a two-year-old Corolla. The price, though far lower than a new Camry would be, was still quite a bit higher than he would have expected, he said.
In addition to a global shortage of cars, there is also a shortage of car parts, local dealers said, and the prices have increased. A spark plug used to be $16, now it’s $22, according to Lopes.
“It’s true with every business: if the prices go up, everything eventually gets passed on to the consumer,” Lopes said.
“Every day I need something for a car, and they don’t have it,” he said of the manufacturers. “There’s a shortage of everything. … It’s a big, big problem. People need their cars.”
Benoit said dealers are hearing that the computer chip issues could affect inventory through the end of 2023. “We feel optimistic about it, but at the end of the day nobody can really say … when inventory is going to bounce back.”
A big part of business now, Albert said, is wholesale. As part of his job, he buys cars from dealers around New England and sells them throughout the country to dealers online and makes a profit, he said. This year alone he’s sold 217 cars to dealers. “That’s now where it’s at,” he said. “Everything is changing slowly to this. … It’s grown in leaps and bounds.”
One positive for Albert during the pandemic was a service renting out campers via Cruise America. He said he had a fleet of 10 campers that were in high demand. “That kept me busy,” he said. “People were afraid to fly, so they would come get a camper and go.”
Albert said his advice for anyone looking to buy a car right now is to do your due diligence.
Despite the current challenges, auto dealers are remaining optimistic and say they’re grateful for the patience from their customers. “My regular customers are pretty loyal,” Lopes said.
The silver lining? “For me, it’s been good because it’s been very, very busy,” he admitted. “Everyone is taking it day by day and trying the best we can.”
