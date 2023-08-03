FOSTER – Former Planning Board member Ron Cervasio and Foster Center Volunteer Fire Company Treasurer Catherine Bay will face off in the Sept. 5 Republican primary for a chance at a seat on the Foster Town Council.
The primary winner will then move on to an Oct. 3 special election against former Town Councilor Cheryl Hawes, a Democrat.
Voters will choose which candidate will fill the seat left after Councilor Steve Bellucci announced his resignation in April due to unforeseen circumstances. Bellucci said health reasons came up unexpectedly. At the time, he said he did not have anyone in mind for his replacement, and said that is not up to him.
Cervasio and Hawes faced off in last year’s election where neither earned one of the five council seats. Endorsed Republicans earned all five seats on the council, including top vote-earner and Town Council President Denise DiFranco, with 12 percent of the vote, then Bellucci, with 11 percent.
Incumbents Heidi Rogers, Christie Stone, and David Paolino took the last three places on the council, each earning 11 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Hawes earned 8 percent of the vote, or 592 votes, 95 fewer than the fifth-place finisher, though not enough for a recount. Hawes took her seat on the council after her father, Councilor Roger Hawes, died in 2016. She served as the sole Democrat on the board for several years.
Cervasio earned 6 percent of the total last year, or 446 votes. He previously served on the Planning Board and was removed from the board in 2019 over accusations of disrespectful behavior.
Speaking with The Valley Breeze & Observer this week, Cervasio said people tend to vote for people they like, and not necessarily who is most experienced in government and finance.
Cervasio holds a master’s degree in business, he said, and will tell taxpayers how it is. He said he is running to help the town out of a financial crisis, not for admiration.
“People don’t like me, I don’t care. It’s easy to give people good news like we have no debt, but our buildings are rotting and falling apart,” he said.
Cervasio said he decided to run for council again because he is one of the few people who understands the financial situation the community is in. If it weren’t for American Rescue Plan Act funding, Cervasio said the town’s ambulance corps would be gone, and the new police station would be underfunded.
He has long been outspoken regarding blight on Route 6 and the town’s need to invest in business and infrastructure. He said he is not against building a new police station, but would rather see the town increase its budget to invest in its crumbling infrastructure.
Foster does not correctly plan for inflation, he added, and the former Town Council opting for zero tax increase in times of inflation was the same as giving the town’s operating expenses a cut.
“We’re in real financial trouble,” he said.
Hawes and Bay could not be reached for comment.
The Foster primary will be held Sept. 5 at the South Foster Fire Station for all districts. Residents can update or register to vote by Aug. 6 to vote in the primary and can do so at vote.sos.ri.gov. Changes in party affiliation must be made 30 days before a primary, or by Aug. 7.
Anyone seeking to file an objection to candidacy must do so to the Foster Board of Canvassers by 4 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 9.
