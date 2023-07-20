CUMBERLAND – Three teachers in the Cumberland School Department are the recipients of mini grants from the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.
The organization chose Kristen Marshall of Cumberland Hill School, who was awarded $250, Cathy Knasas of Community School, who was awarded $69, and Kelly Tarr of Cumberland High School, who was awarded $250. The amounts were based on need for each project and applications were sent out to all teachers in the district to apply.
Kathleen Darby, altruistic chairperson for Alpha Delta Kappa, said they’re trying to provide some kind of enrichment for teachers to do a project that the schools don’t fund that would enrich the curriculum.
The timeline for completing the projects is by the end of next school year.
Marshall, a reading specialist at Cumberland Hill, says she wants to diversify the school library to include books that incorporate different abilities and different cultural backgrounds.
Cathy Knasas wants her 4th-grade class at Community School to participate in a learning math contest. The registration fee is what the grant covers, helping with practice tests to give them some practice on math problems.
Kelly Tarr, a librarian at CHS, also wants to diversify the offerings in the school library to include more stories with female heroes or characters as well as different genres such as mystery, sports and romance.
“One of the things we were looking for in the grants is projects that would involve more than just a small group of children,” Darby said.
“We chose the project for the high school library because it would benefit 1400 students,” Darby said.
Alpha Delta Kappa is a sorority that is not affiliated with any post-secondary school or college. It has been in existence in Cumberland for 45 years, with its international sorority celebrating its 75th anniversary.
People are invited to become members if they want to take part in doing altruistic projects as well as be involved in education, Darby said. Other local chapters are in Lincoln and Woonsocket.
