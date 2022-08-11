LINCOLN – Lincoln Municipal Court Judge Louis Grande had a clear message for the three people charged with violating Lincoln’s littering/illegal dumping ordinance, slapping them with hefty fines and community service.
“This town is not your dumpster,” Grande told one of the accused litterbugs during last Wednesday’s court session.
Ronald Mejia of North Providence, Jocelino De Pina of Central Falls and Christopher DaLuz of Pawtucket admitted their guilt before the judge in violation of Lincoln’s ordinance regarding littering or illegal dumping.
Lincoln updated that ordinance a few months ago, adding new penalties for those in violation including fines of between $100 and $500 and between two and 25 hours of court-ordered trash cleanup. They also installed cameras at certain hot-spots for illegal dumping.
The three people before Judge Grande last week were the first to suffer the consequences of the updated ordinance. They were given two options: to admit the charge, or to move forward immediately with a trial.
Had the cases proceeded to trial, Lincoln’s attorney was prepared to argue their guilt and the significant impact of their actions on the environment, public health and safety.
Daluz, who was accused of dumping four tires on town property, must complete 15 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine, plus $677 in restitution. Depina, who was accused of dumping a coffee table and large piece of broken glass, and Mejia, who threw out a massive pile of assorted cardboard boxes on public property, received the same punishment.
“I don’t know what gives you the right to dump your debris wherever you feel like it,” said Grande addressing Daluz. “... but your actions have had a significant impact on the town.”
“There’s a significant cost to dispatching sanitation workers, laborers and trucks, and the town needs to pay to dispose of the refuse you’ve left behind,” Grande said. “The ultimate cost, however, falls on the residents of this town.”
Grande said the town administrator, council, conservation commission and community members work very hard to make Lincoln a healthy and safe place.
“This type of behavior, as I indicated, is not going to be tolerated,” he said just before imposing the first fine and 15 hours of community service. The additional $677 will be used to “defray the expense of disposing of your trash,” he said.
“I hope in the future you become part of the solution and not the pollution,” he added.
He had a similar message for Depina, and said his previous comments ring true again.
“I need to hammer home the point that this town is not your dumpster,” he said, imploring Depina to respect his order. To Mejia, Grande said he had an opportunity to look through the photos and videos of the incident and that he was “shocked and deeply disappointed” by Mejia’s behavior.
He said, “I can only hope in the future that this never happens again, and I can tell you that if there is a repeat of this event, the sanctions this court will impose for a second offense will leave you just as shocked as I am today.”
Town Administrator Phil Gould, who pushed for a stricter littering ordinance, told The Breeze that he left the courtroom feeling like his team had just won the Super Bowl after a very long season.
“So much time and effort went into this and so many people deserve credit for getting us to this point. We started this initiative back in December of last year. We have so many great volunteers and hardworking DPW employees who in spite of their tireless efforts, seemed to be fighting a losing battle in the area of littering and illegal dumping,” he said.
His staff drafted an updated ordinance, approved by the council earlier this year. In an effort to catch offenders, the town purchased remote cameras to help monitor problem areas.
“We were able to send a strong message that we will no longer tolerate people making a mess of our town,” he said of last Wednesday’s court session.
“We definitely have more work to do and we are working closely with Mayor Rivera from Central Falls and Mayor Grebian from Pawtucket as we move forward with clean-up efforts. I am also hoping to work with the Town Council to see if we can dedicate some of the assessed fines to town beautification efforts,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.