NORTH SMITHFIELD – This athletic year, three generations of Dubois men contributed their wisdom and passion to North Smithfield athletics across three different sports.
Cole Dubois, the youngest of the group, graduated from North Smithfield High School in 2020 where he played football, indoor track, and baseball. After transferring from George Mason University to CCRI this year, he said that other track coaches heard he was home and asked if he wanted to help out with indoor track this past winter. Indoor track turned into spring track, and he’s been working with the team as the throwing coach.
His favorite moment so far in the spring track season was when his younger brother, Adam, who picked up javelin throwing on a whim in April, threw 191 feet earlier this month. Cole said that he believes that number is the best in the state.
“It’s a rewarding sport. You compete on a team but each kid goes on their own and gets individual rewards. It’s an easy sport to see gratification, to see hard work pay off,” Cole Dubois said.
Cole’s father, Jason, has been volunteer coaching with the high school football team for the past six years, assisting with the offensive and defensive lines. Football had been important in shaping Jason’s life, and so he started volunteering when Cole began youth football.
“I developed a bond not only with the players, but the other coaches,” Jason Dubois said. He had the opportunity to coach Cole from 4th grade through his senior year, and has continued on these past two seasons after Cole’s graduation.
Although he lives in Springfield, Mass., he commutes down to North Smithfield for practices. The hardest part is the logistics, he says, as he’s usually joining a practice already in progress. The most rewarding part, though, has been watching the players mature and “turn from kids into men,” he said.
Football was incredibly important in developing his own leadership and work ethic, Jason said, and coaching is a way that he’s able to give back.
Jason’s father and Cole’s grandfather, Bob, has been involved with baseball for over 70 years.
“My father coached a little league team when I was 3, so I could be the bat boy,” Bob Dubois said. He had been hanging around baseball games, and one time he was sitting in the stands and “coaching third base,” he told The Breeze. Afterward, the coach said that he seemed to know something about baseball, and asked him if he wanted to work the scoreboard.
Even though Cole has been graduated for two years now, Bob Dubois keeps doing it because he loves baseball. When he played the game himself, he was a pitcher and played first base.
“It’s just the greatest game. It’s a team game but it’s individual when it’s your turn to bat, but you win as a team and lose as a team,” he said.
Although Bob Dubois is in his 70s, he has no intention of stopping.
“Maybe in another 25 years,” he considered.
The fact that his son and grandson are both coaching, with another grandson, Adam, finishing up his senior year at NSHS, is incredibly meaningful to Bob Dubois, who said that sports are the greatest thing.
“It makes me so proud. It makes me and my wife very proud,” he said with emotion.
Bob and his wife, Cora, recently welcomed a new grandchild. It’s Bob’s hope that he’ll be able to watch that grandchild play baseball someday, too.
“There was one boy who played on all the teams who said, ‘When I play football, I play for Coach Dubois. When I throw, I throw for Coach Dubois. When I hit, I play for Coach Dubois,’” Bob said, laughing.
For the three men, it seems normal that all three generations in the family would want to coach.
“It’s not by design, perhaps we have a hereditary disposition toward coaching. We all wanted to try helping the school and the next generation in the town,” Jason considered. “I don’t think in any way we want to say we’re exceptional coaches, there are many, many coaches that devote their lives to coaching.”
After some consideration, Bob pointed out the uniqueness of the situation. “I’ve known many coaches over the years, but I don’t ever remember a grandfather, father, and grandson all coaching at once.”
