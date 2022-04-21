LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board will meet next Wednesday to discuss three potential developments in town.
First, the Planning Board is set to hear from Jorica Development about their plans to build townhouse-style units at the corner of Smithfield and Higginson Avenue.
The property, which is now vacant, was previously a gas station. The developer is looking to build five, two-level townhouses.
Ranaldi said the developer’s plans are very detailed, since the town needed a lot of information about how the project would fit into such a tight site. The land has been remediated to make way for new construction.
He said there were many concerns at first, but that the town has been working alongside the applicant to answer any unanswered questions. Most questions were answered, but they still aren’t sure about the affordable housing aspect of the project.
At least one unit will have to be designated as affordable, but Ranaldi said he feels all five should be restricted as affordable. He said the applicant hasn’t addressed that element at all over the course of several meetings.
“We bring it up every single meeting,” he said during Wednesday’s Technical Review Committee meeting.
The Planning Board will also hear an application next week by Maple Realty LLC to add a very large storage facility at 1 Wellington Road, said Town Planner Al Ranaldi. The 24,000 square foot addition will serve an existing 50,000 building there, which is home to GEM Plumbing and Heating’s headquarters.
Neighbors will have the chance to weigh in on the plans at next week’s public hearing.
Finally, the board will discuss The Fairgrounds by We Dig Investments LLC, a subdivision planned for Kendall Drive near Bally’s Twin River Casino.
The project, which calls for the redevelopment of five lots into 10 residential lots, is now at the preliminary plan level.
