NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three new elementary schools and a new addition for North Providence High School to house the School Department’s administrative offices are among the goals school leaders have set for the not-so-distant future.
This far more aggressive plan, tabbed near $100 million, is a big expansion on an earlier plan to spend about $25 million combined on all four projects, but the majority of the expense would still be covered by the state.
After initial discussions earlier this month, the Town Council invited school leaders to present their proposed capital improvement plan on June 23.
The first goal is to vacate the current School Department administrative office building at 2240 Mineral Spring Ave., supporting businesses in that area by adding more than 50 parking spaces.
The administrative offices would be moved to North Providence High School, where an addition would be constructed behind it. The plan also calls for enhancements at the NPHS sports complex, with restrooms, concessions and athletic storage below the school offices.
The project scope also includes three new elementary schools, to be built on the current school properties. Since the original buildings would be razed and moved, new athletic fields would also be constructed.
The plans call for multi-story, roughly 45,000-square-foot buildings to replace Whelan Elementary School and Centredale Elementary School, serving about 250 students each. Greystone, serving about 300 students, would cover about 54,000 square feet.
There’s also an option to include additional improvements at NPHS, with the bulk of the work focused on HVAC and “high-impact visual enhancements,” among other things.
Mayor Charles Lombardi voiced support for moving the school administration building to NPHS, noting that the town desperately needs the current admin building for parking to support local businesses in Centredale.
He and the council initially urged school leaders to find another location for the offices. Centredale’s former Masonic temple was raised as an option, but School Committee Chairman Frank Pallotta said they wouldn’t earn reimbursements by renovating the building, and that it’s in an unsafe location.
Early discussions were also centered on renovating, not rebuilding, the three elementary schools at the cost of about $6 million each.
The School Department is working with the architecture firm Studio JAED on the plan, which is still in the early stages. They laid out the following timeline going forward:
• Solicit feedback on bond amount from Town Council and reform Building Committee: Summer 2022
• Conduct community engagement: Fall 2022
• Submit to Town Council and School Committee for review: December 2022
• Town Council approval for enabling legislation: January 2023
• Submit Stage II: Feb. 15, 2023
• Seek voter approval: April 2023
• RIDE approval: May 2023
The financials
School leaders said their goal is to “maximize state reimbursement” on school construction projects.
According to the June 23 school presentation, North Providence’s base rate for reimbursements on projects is expected to be 60 percent in fiscal year 2023, the highest ever. By comparison, the town’s base rate was 38 percent in fiscal year 2011.
Projects are eligible for an additional 20 percent in temporary housing aid bonuses.
The town currently pays $665,000 annually on bonds middle school bonds that receive 43 percent reimbursement. Those bonds come off the books in 2024, so the plan is to swap debt payments with a new 80 percent bond.
Early estimates for the projects are as-follows:
• New school at Centredale: $23 million
• New school at Greystone: $23 million
• New school at Whelan: $23 million
• North Providence School Department district office and accessory spaces: $7 million
• Other high school improvements: $20 million
The entire plan is estimated to cost the state about $80 million, at about 80 percent reimbursement if all incentives are met, with the town paying about $20 million, at 20 percent.
