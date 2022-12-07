NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three neighboring parishes in Providence and North Providence which since 2013 have been united by combined efforts and a shared pastor, Rev. Edward Cardente, will now become formally united as a single parish.

Motivated by a desire to strengthen the Catholic-faith presence in the area, in response to the request of the pastor and leadership of the three parishes, and after consulting the diocesan College of Consultors and Council of Priests, Most Rev. Thomas Tobin, bishop of Providence, approved the proposal to merge Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish, North Providence.

