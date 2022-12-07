NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three neighboring parishes in Providence and North Providence which since 2013 have been united by combined efforts and a shared pastor, Rev. Edward Cardente, will now become formally united as a single parish.
Motivated by a desire to strengthen the Catholic-faith presence in the area, in response to the request of the pastor and leadership of the three parishes, and after consulting the diocesan College of Consultors and Council of Priests, Most Rev. Thomas Tobin, bishop of Providence, approved the proposal to merge Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish, North Providence.
Cardente has brought his emphasis on love and generosity to the poor, first touched off in 2003 when he watched the documentary “Hunger in Rhode Island,” to all three parishes. Over the past nine years, he’s been responsible for the operation of all three. The combining of the parishes has largely been seen as quite smooth under his leadership.
The official merger will become effective Dec. 31.
Parishioners of all three parishes were informed of the decision at Masses this weekend.
“I commend Father Cardente and the members of the three parishes for working so well together in recent years,” said Tobin. “This canonical merger confirms and strengthens the practical unity the parishes have already achieved, and with God’s help, St. Anthony’s Parish will continue to be a beacon of faith, hope and charity for the local community for many years to come.”
Presentation Parish was founded in 1913 to serve the Catholic faithful in the Marieville section of North Providence, and St. Edward Parish has served Wanskuck neighborhood of Providence since 1874. Before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, each parish was already confronting a diminishing demographic shift in population with a resulting decline in sacramental practice and parish viability.
“I am very grateful for the understanding and support of the leadership of the three communities in bringing about a consolidation of the overall administration in recent years,” said Cardente. “This has made the merger possible without closing any churches and keeping the Mass schedule intact, but with greater emphasis on our mission to reach out to the poor and homeless through our shared ministries.”
St. Anthony Parish, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., will assume the territory, parishioners, debts and assets, and sacramental records of Presentation and St. Edward Parishes. All sacramental records will be maintained at the St. Anthony Parish office at 5 Gibbs St., North Providence.
The Presentation and St. Edward church buildings will remain open and available as additional worship venues of St. Anthony Parish.
“It’s not going to change anyone’s access to service,” Cardente told The Breeze this week.
According to the canonical decree, attendance at all three parishes is dwarfed by total registration. Presentation Church has 590 registered families, St. Edward Parish has approximately 263 families, and St. Anthony Parish has approximately 1,510 families. Recent attendance at Presentation Church’s two weekend Masses totaled about 265, the only weekend Mass at St. Edward’s totaled 45, and attendance at two St. Anthony’s weekend Masses was 281.
Since at least 2005, the English-speaking students of St. Edward Parish have enrolled in the St. Anthony Religious Education Program for Presentation and St. Anthony Churches.
The three parishes, in addition to sharing a pastor, also share a business office, bookkeeper, maintenance supervisor, parish bulletin and website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.