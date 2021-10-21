SMITHFIELD – Smithfield will hold a public hearing on all three phases of plans for the contentious Sand Trace development tonight, Oct. 21, featuring the “nitty-gritty” details of the project, said Town Planner Michael Phillips.
The Smithfield Planning Board will hear details on the 160-unit residential development located at 8 Mann School Road, including plans for grading, sewer and water systems, stormwater mitigation, soil erosion, landscaping, architectural designs and more, said Phillips.
Town Engineer Kevin Cleary said his department has reviewed the plans and found that they comply with town and state regulations for wastewater treatment, soil erosion and stormwater treatment.
Cleary said abutters are most concerned about environmental issues, including stormwater runoff, eventual residential runoff, and loss of wildlife. He said runoff is already a problem at the old gravel pit, which deposits “suspended solids” such as dirt and sand into the Stillwater Reservoir.
“At the end of this project, it will largely stabilize runoff. There will be a sizable reduction of suspended solids reducing erosion,” he said.
The trade-off comes with an increase in runoff caused by humans, such as fertilizers and pet waste. Cleary said as far as developments go, Sand Trace engineers put in the work and planning into the project.
“They presented a plan that complies. That’s largely what it boils down to,” he said.
Cleary added that developers will build the project in phases, doing phase one and two at the same time, and then the third. He said the phases will give the town and state the opportunity to review the project and recommend any possible changes.
He said the Planning Board will do its best to minimize the impact of the project.
“Ultimately, the Planning Board will make the best decision for the community,” Cleary said.
Phillips said the basic layout of the preliminary plan is the same as at the master plan stage, with road and unit configuration in the same place. The preliminary plans will show how the developers will built it, he said.
Phillips said the major difference is in the unit designs and types, which have been boiled down to one “typical building layout” of triplexes and duplexes. He said the development will feature 42 buildings total.
Sand Trace features 40 low-to-moderate-income housing units, which will be dispersed across the 42 buildings.
Conditions at master plan approval included working with the town and Rhode Island Department of Transportation to possibly expand Log Road to include a right-turn onto Pleasant View Avenue, a possible traffic light on Pleasant View, and curbing inside the development and leading up to the Pleasant View.
Phillips said the town may require a bond for the project to cover any damage to the road, which he said will likely need to be replaced by the end of construction.
Master plan approval for the plans was divided into three phases due to Smithfield’s limit of 1 percent of new housing stock per year, or approximately 79 units. Once each is approved, the Planning Board can hear the second round of plans, or preliminary plans, at once.
A third round for final approval will go before the public as well, Philips said, if preliminary plans are approved.
Each phase of the master plan hearings for Sand Trace brought criticism from abutters concerned about the density of the project with the surrounding neighborhood in a R-80 zone. Sand Trace was passed under the town’s previously eliminated table H-25, which identified areas where higher-density developments could be placed to help reach the state’s 10 percent low-to-moderate-income mandate.
Table H-25 would allow five units per acre at the Sand Trace lots, or 202 units on 55 acres, while developers propose 160 units, including 60 percent of buildable area as open space.
Phillips said much of the open space will be disturbed due to grading or remediation of the old gravel pit.
If approved, Phillips expects work to begin sometime in the spring, or sooner, with the limitation on developers acquiring state permits and approvals.
Thursday’s Planning Board meeting will be held at the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J. Hawkins Trail, starting at 6 p.m. Plans for the project are available on the town’s website, www.smithfieldri.com, under meeting agendas for the Planning Board.
The board will also hear amendments removing the Planned Corporate District from plans in the economic develop chapters of the comprehensive plan, as well as plans for a major subdivision at 169 Whipple Road and an informational meeting on a major land development at Cedar Forest Road.
