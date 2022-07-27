NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three North Providence residents are trying for a single at-large School Committee seat.
The position has been held for many years by Anthony Marciano, who is running for re-election against Anthony Mariorenzi Jr. and Janet Smith. Mariorenzi ran an unsuccessful bid for Marciano’s seat in 2018, while Smith is a political newcomer.
Mariorenzi, a lifelong town resident who has been substitute teaching in town for the past two years, said he sees both “strengths and areas of potential growth in the school system.”
“There are a lot of good teachers in our schools, and we have to do our best to retain them. It’s up to the School Department and School Committee to ensure the teachers are happy and that the students are getting the necessarily tools for success,” he said.
As a father of two young children, he said he’s seen the town become younger and more diverse, and that the makeup of the school board should reflect that.
“The people want someone who’s in touch with what they’re experiencing currently,” he said.
If elected, Mariorenzi said he would take a “friendly approach” to the position, spending more time listening to people’s needs.
“I think listening is very important,” he said. “It simply comes down to the families, the kids and what they need.”
Another focus of his campaign, he said, is expanding social emotional learning resources in the district, noting that “it’s important that teachers and students have a good relationship.”
“We don’t know what kinds of situations kids are going home to these days. We need to make sure they’re mentally and physically well, which makes for a much better learning experience,” he said.
Asked about the response to his campaign so far, Mariorenzi said “people are happy … I think they want change and a new voice on the committee.”
Smith, who has lived in North Providence for 31 years, is an early childhood special educator in Providence. She said she’d bring 25 years of experience in education to her position on the committee, if elected, saying she “loves people and children” and loves her job because it gives her the opportunity to work with families.
“I want everyone to know that I pass my number out. I want everyone to have a direct line to me if they have a concern,” she said.
She said she wants to make school board meetings more accessible for people who may feel intimidated, or too exhausted after a long day at work to attend.
“I want to be a voice for them,” she said. “I’ve dedicated my life to families and children. I want to be able to help.”
Smith said North Providence has a good school system with the potential to be great.
“I feel we need more ideas. We need to put more items forward,” she said, adding that she’d like to see more open collaboration and discussion during meetings.
One of her goals, if elected, is to expand project-based learning as a district-wide initiative, giving students flexibility to research topics that excite them and bring about change in the community.
“We’re not teaching kids in public schools how to work together and communicate effectively, skills we need in life,” she said. “We have to get them out from behind their desks, giving them opportunities to collaborate, make things, find their interests and spark excitement.”
While Mariorenzi and Smith agree that it’s time for change on the committee, Marciano is running on a platform of experience as one of the longest-serving elected officials in town.
Asked to respond to the assertion that it’s time for fresh blood, Marciano said, “change is always something to consider, but you have to change to something better.”
Despite the longevity of his tenure, he said he hasn’t become complacent, and that he still makes an effort to stay current and educate himself on the issues.
“Why change something that seems to be working very well?” he asked, noting that the schools are “always getting awards in academics, sports, etc.”
Marciano, who was first elected to the committee in 1994, said he has given his heart and soul to the position, adding that the school board has accomplished “quite a bit.”
In recent years, he said he was very involved with the effort to rebuild two elementary schools, and he supports rebuilding the town’s remaining three elementary schools.
“If we can do that work for 80 percent reimbursement, we’re doing OK,” he said.
Pre-pandemic, Marciano said he visited a school every week to check in. “If someone needed something, I’d be there,” he said. He said he believes his deep ties in the community sets him apart from his opponents.
“People know me. I’m not someone new just coming onto the scene. I’ve lived my entire life in North Providence,” he said. “I’m someone who’s very visible, always around town and in the schools.”
Marciano said he’s also easy to contact, and that he’s always talking to people in the community.
“As a former educator myself, I’ve always had a deep interest in the schools,” he said. “The first question people ask when thinking about moving into North Providence is about the school system.”
He said the district is lucky to be doing well, adding that it’s “all about the kids and doing what’s best for them.” It’s hard for him to think of an area that needs a lot of improvement, Marciano said.
“I think we have the total package in North Providence as far as the school system is concerned,” he said.
