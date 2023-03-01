PAWTUCKET – The magic of penny candy is still alive and well, says Theresa Snead of Candy4Pennies, who is bringing her popular Providence brand to a new location at 230 Main St. in Pawtucket.

Snead, now in the penny candy business for the past 23 years in Rhode Island, with six years at her Providence location, says she’s looking forward to being part of the Main Street revival in the city, joining the Green on Main indoor park with its assorted vendors and offerings.

