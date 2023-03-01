Theresa Snead holds a strip of old-fashioned dot candies at Candy4Pennies, her new penny candy store at the Green on Main indoor park in Pawtucket. The store features thousands of candies and sweets to choose from.
PAWTUCKET – The magic of penny candy is still alive and well, says Theresa Snead of Candy4Pennies, who is bringing her popular Providence brand to a new location at 230 Main St. in Pawtucket.
Snead, now in the penny candy business for the past 23 years in Rhode Island, with six years at her Providence location, says she’s looking forward to being part of the Main Street revival in the city, joining the Green on Main indoor park with its assorted vendors and offerings.
She guaranteed that visitors will “feel like a kid in a penny candy store” from their childhood, with old school and modern candy all in one place, even to bubble gum cigarettes and cigars. This is the only store in the area still selling candy by the piece instead of the pound, she told The Breeze.
“We have everything we could possibly think of,” she said.
Snead is also in the process of opening a candy cart to travel from community to community selling penny candy, similar to an ice cream truck.
Hours at Candy4Pennies will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. They do Grubhub and DoorDash, but the magic is in the mini shopping carts for children and packaging to match the customer’s personality, including old-fashioned paper bags.
Like Candy4Pennies at 280 Elmwood Ave. in Providence, gift baskets and catering are also offered here, with eight total entities under the Candy4Pennies name. Snead’s catering business will also be part of the Green on Main ecosystem helping to pull off a March 4 grand opening, with sandwiches and other food continuing to be offered at this indoor park launched by downtown property owner and investor Leslie Moore.
Others that are part of this effort, said Snead, include a photographer, jewelry seller, hair product business, and clothing business. She said she’s planning to use her catering business to offer food and entertainment in the evening, with mentorship initiatives part of what happens here. People will also love the new arcade developed in the Green on Main space, she said.
“There’s a lot of space and opportunity here,” she said.
Green on Main is located two doors down from Moore’s Still on Main indoor mini mall, just up from Pawtucket’s municipal parking garage.
