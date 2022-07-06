SMITHFIELD – As Sen. Stephen Archambault announced last week that he would not seek re-election to the District 22 seat after 10 years in office, saying he wants to spend more time with his family, Smithfield Town Councilor David Tikoian, a former North Providence fire chief and State Police commander, announced his intention to replace him.
Former Archambault opponent Melanie DuPont, a far more progressive Democrat than either of the other two, as well as Republican Paul Santucci, former president of the Smithfield Town Council, also filed declaration papers.
DuPont is questioning the process that led to Tikoian filing for the seat.
District 22 covers Smithfield and parts of North Providence and Johnston.
Archambault, who initially filed to run for re-election early last week, said he ultimately decided against running again after prayer and countless conversations with his wife, Gigi.
“This was not an easy decision for me. I love serving my community in the State Senate. I love the whole process, listening to the public during committee hearings, debating the finer points of legislation, and bringing stakeholders to the table to work through an issue. Most of all, I love making a difference for Rhode Islanders by enacting legislation that will make our neighborhoods safer or help people make ends meet,” he said.
Archambault said he lost three of his older dogs, which were like his children, in the past few months and their deaths impacted his decision. He said he realized that time is fleeting, and quality moments with family are too precious. He said he plans to find other ways to serve the community.
“I need to spend more quality time with my family and find other ways to give back to my community,” Archambault said.
During his time in the Senate beginning in 2012, Archambault said he helped strengthen the state’s DUI and animal cruelty laws. The National Council for Behavioral Health gave Archambault the Excellence in Advocacy Award for his signature law that mandated mental health and substance abuse training for police officers.
He said he also worked on several initiatives to improve election integrity, and led a thorough, open and transparent redistricting process as chairman of the Reapportionment Commission.
“I am proud of the work we have done, and hope that I have made a small, positive impact for the people of Rhode Island,” he said.
Tikoian withdrew his filing for council to instead run for Archambault’s seat.
Tikoian retired as chief of the North Providence Police Department in January 2020, and in June of that year announced his intent to run for a seat on the Smithfield Town Council. He ended up winning the largest number of votes in the election, at 5,862.
Tikoian said he always wanted to serve at the state level and waited for his opportunity. He said he did not want to push a primary against Archambault, so when he learned the senator was not seeking re-election, he jumped at the opportunity to represent Smithfield. He said at 53 years old, he gave himself a window of five or six years after retirement where he would consider a state legislator role.
Over the years, Tikoian said, he’s made relationships with many people at the Statehouse, and feels comfortable in the building. What better than to have the opportunity to represent residents at the state level.
“What’s better than to have the opportunity to represent residents at the State House. I will do what’s right and the best I can for the town of Smithfield,” Tikoian said.
Tikoain said his campaign is about doing what is best for the people of Smithfield, as well as in the state. He said he takes the role of doing what the people want very seriously.
DuPont said she decided to run because she believes there is no way to reform politicians who take selfish and dishonest actions. As a state senator, DuPont said she will help Rhode Island become one of the first states to achieve 100 percent clean energy, build 10,000 affordable green homes, enhance reproductive rights, invest in small businesses, fund public schools, pass a livable wage, prevent gun violence, create single-payer universal health insurance systems, and end tax breaks for big corporations.
“What we need are people focused on peace, not crime,” she said.
Of the endorsed Democrat switch from Archambault to Tikoian, DuPont said it demonstrates a lack of integrity.
Archambault defeated Santucci in the general election in November 2020, and Santucci said he is ready to represent Republican ideals in the 2022 election. He said he believes that “together, we can all achieve better.”
Santucci said his platform relies on several points, and if elected, he would focus on empowering parents to be able to remove students from failing schools, help Rhode Islanders combat inflation by using money wisely, and by addressing the “ticking time bombs” of unfunded post-employment benefits while the government has money. Santucci added that he would like to find ways to decrease recidivism in prisons.
“Together, we can have Smithfield and Rhode Island be a better place,” he said
As a small business owner, Santucci said business and infrastructure are very important issues to him. He said he understands how much regulation and taxes burden businesses.
“I will work tirelessly to ease that,” he said.
