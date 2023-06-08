BLACKSTONE, Mass. – It was the day they were all waiting for, which arrived slowly and quickly at the same time. Blackstone Millville Regional High School’s 2023 commencement ceremony went off without a hitch in their main auditorium despite the inclement weather.
The 98 graduates filled up the main stage within the auditorium that was decorated with balloons and a large gold 2023 pop up banner, which complimented the purple caps and gowns donned by the graduates.
The ceremony began with school principal Jill Foulis addressing the graduates, who said she struggled with writing her speech because she felt that there was so much to say in so little time.
Overall, her three main points of advice for the graduates was to share their talent with others, that if their actions inspire others, they are a leader, and to remember that they are loved by so many.
“You are loved not because of what you have or haven’t done, you are loved simply because you are you,” Foulis said. “Be that charger for life and if you need us, we’re always here.”
Valedictorian Tori Gervais took the stage next, congratulating her fellow graduates while “recognizing and reminiscing on the hard work we have each put into the last 12 years.” Gervais reflected on the concepts of doing and being, the former associated with taking action and the latter with being aware and attentive at any given moment.
“Who you choose to be is far greater than what you choose to do,” she said. “In these moments, what we need to do is stop and reflect on what we truly value, for through such reflection, we can relish in the feeling of gratification for the hard work we have applied.” Gervais reminded her fellow graduates to take the time to be in the moment “because it will go away in the blink of an eye,” she said.
Salutatorian Madison Gaudett recalled the fond memories of beginning her scholastic journey with her classmates and making it to the final year of 2023. “We made memories that will last a lifetime,” she said. Those memories included commuting to school on the bus and greeting one another in elementary school, solidifying friendships in middle school, and finally making it to high school.
“Throughout these past 13 years, what we didn’t realize was just how fast we were growing up,” Gaudett said. “I guess it really is true when they say that the days move slow but the years move fast. It used to be years, then months, then weeks, and then days until we reached this moment.”
Class President Jenna Niemczyk looked back at some of the more light-hearted moments with her classmates and the best memories of their years together during her speech. She recounted classmates who dressed up in blow-up costumes, a long bus drive during a class trip to Six Flags, and that classmate who sang mostly Taylor Swift at least 20 times a day.
“Over the past 13 years, we have grown up together,” Niemczyk said. Niemczyk also offered some words of advice to the upcoming senior class at BMR. “Your senior year will fly by. Please enjoy every moment of it,” she said. “I promise one day you will wish the clock would stop at 2:01 so you could stay here just a little bit longer.”
As the rain poured down outside, each graduate made their way to the center of the stage for their diplomas, with some sporting decorative mortarboards on their heads as they walked through the audience to get back to their seats.
Despite being over as quickly as it had started, time truly stood still for the BMR graduates during their ceremony, as they reflected on what was and hoped for the best ahead.
