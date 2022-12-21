PAWTUCKET – The owner of The Times building on Exchange Street says he’s working with two companies on potential redevelopment of the five-story property, with talks centered on residential units.
Developer Brian Thibeault and ZJBV Properties purchased the property for $550,000 in April of 2019, the New Hampshire-based developer saying at the time that a number of tenants were planned, including a potential brew pub, wholesale flower company in the back garage, a boxing gym, artists, and a coffee shop.
But in March 2020, Thibeault was talking about selling the property or partnering with another company on a project, saying he’d actually purchased it originally to “mothball it” for a while as he worked on development projects elsewhere throughout New England.
He told The Breeze at the time that he’d been showing the building to multiple interested parties, and that interest was increasing as development of a new train station and planned new soccer stadium nearby gained momentum. Those companies would “do what we would do if we don’t do it,” said Thibeault then.
He suggested two years ago that companies had expressed interest in a development with retail space on the first floor and housing on the floors above.
The lack of progress at the building has remained a point of focus for those frustrated with the lack of progress with several older buildings at this gateway to Pawtucket near the Broad Street entrance from Central Falls, including the nearby Beswick Building. Multiple owners have cited the pandemic and resulting increased construction costs as contributing to delays.
Some settling of market conditions and finalizing of both a nearby train station and soccer stadium seem to be bringing some resolution to the stagnation, with several projects now moving forward.
Thibeault said this week that retail space is still planned on the first floor, including a possible café and restaurant. He said it hasn’t been determined whether he would retain ownership of the building or sell it in a deal.
Asked if this is the period of time he thought it would take to get started on the project, he said it’s “about the timeframe” he was envisioning, and COVID threw a big extra wrinkle in things. He said he can’t give a definitive timetable for when a project might move forward.
The city’s property tax database lists the building, constructed in 1920, with a taxable value of $527,000 and living area of nearly 33,000 square feet.
Thibeault purchased the building at 23 Exchange St. for $550,000 in 2019 after the owners of The Times, R.I.S.N. Operations Inc., nixed a previous agreement to sell the property to developer Michael Leshinsky for $700,000. Leshinsky had a plan to redevelop the property and include The Gamm Theatre as an anchor tenant, but the end of the deal led to the downtown theater moving to Warwick.
