Times building

The Pawtucket Times building at 23 Exchange St. still remains empty.

PAWTUCKET – The owner of The Times building on Exchange Street says he’s working with two companies on potential redevelopment of the five-story property, with talks centered on residential units.

Developer Brian Thibeault and ZJBV Properties purchased the property for $550,000 in April of 2019, the New Hampshire-based developer saying at the time that a number of tenants were planned, including a potential brew pub, wholesale flower company in the back garage, a boxing gym, artists, and a coffee shop.

