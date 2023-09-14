CUMBERLAND – On Oct. 1, the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk will feature eight residents from Cumberland, including 4-year-old Avery Paananen, who was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia two years ago.
Paananen will be participating with her family of five as a walk hero, and was matched up with Team Police Chiefs.
The walk will take place at the Boston Marathon site and will be the first time Paananen actually takes the walk, since she was too sick to participate last year after being signed up.
Paananen’s mom, Elizabeth Paananen, says Avery is most looking forward to seeing her friends from the Jimmy Fund Clinic.
“She’s very sociable,” said Paananen. In a news release about the event, Avery’s family shared how grateful they are for the care she received and friendships made at the Jimmy Fund Clinic.
“Throughout Avery’s two years of treatment, the team members at the Jimmy Fund Clinic have been there for us through everything,” the family said.
Avery is now in remission but her journey through treatment wasn’t easy. She was diagnosed when her mom noticed a lump on the back of her head two years ago.
The doctor referred her to get blood work done after also noticing a dog scratch on her shoulder with petechiae, or spotting, which indicated that the scratch wasn’t healing properly.
“She was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Foxboro, at Gillette Stadium,” Paananen said.
Within two or three hours of getting blood work, the doctor diagnosed her with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and was placed in treatment right away.
“Her first day was Feb. 4, 2021, and she stayed in the hospital until the end of March of 2021,” Paananen said.
Along with chemotherapy, Avery endured steroid treatment every three weeks and five days at a time, which made her very ill to the point where she could barely walk.
“The steroids were the worst part of her treatment, which made her puff up so much that she didn’t look like herself,” Paananen said.
Avery’s treatment ended on April 13, and she is now involved in t-ball and cheerleading.
“She went through hell and doesn’t even realize she did,” Paananen said. “She’s able to live normally when a year ago she couldn’t even walk up the stairs but she still talks about all of her friends at the clinic.”
Those friends were the ones who encouraged Avery to participate in the Jimmy Fund walk including Jimmy Fund Clinic Director of Patient and Family Programs Lisa Scherber.
Her family is excited to complete the walk together, and while they haven’t decided which course they will do, they will be meeting with Team Police Chiefs to celebrate and discuss walk day.
“When we found out Avery was sick, we were told her treatment could take five years, and with all the funds raised from the walk and ice cream socials, it goes towards research for a cure and a better way to treat kids,” Paananen said.
“That’s why I look forward to it so much; they did so much for my daughter, and I want to be able to give back.”
Avery must be in remission for five years to be considered cured, and in the meantime, she has to go in for routine blood work to make sure everything is OK.
“For anybody going through it, there’s hope. A year ago, it felt like it wasn’t ever going to end, and now she’s just flourishing and it’s amazing,” Paananen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.