PAWTUCKET – It was a clear-skied, sunny evening at Tolman High School, ideal for gathering together in celebration for the graduating Class of 2022.
The night’s speeches touched on the class’s resilience throughout the pandemic. Pawtucket superintendent and 1977 Tolman graduate Cheryl McWilliams offered praise to those who helped students reach their success, in addition to the graduates themselves.
“To the distinguished seniors who are soon to be official graduates: You did it. It’s not by accident. You are here tonight despite the challenges over the past few years. You set a priority and focus on your education, and that is why you are here,” she said.
McWilliams also echoed parts of what School Committee member Kimberly Grant had said in her speech, reminding graduates how they not only persevered, but adapted to new ways of learning and changes.
“You’ve stayed the course, you’ve found a way to make it happen by being disciplined and being determined. My two favorite D’s: disciplined and being determined, setting a goal to graduate, and you attained it,” McWilliams said.
Grant, bringing greetings from the school board, encouraged students to “pivot, and just put your best foot forward.”
“If you stumble along the way, and you will, get back up and keep moving forward,” she said.
Mayor Donald Grebien thanked and welcomed everyone. Offering reflections on the past year, he encouraged students “persevere, ask for help, lend a hand, branch out, and push yourselves to create your own pathway.”
“Some of you became members of the National Honor Society and Rhode Island Honor Society, some of you became DIII champions in girls basketball or softball, or excelled in other sports or advocated for what you believe in.” Grebien implored students to not define themselves by COVID, but by their achievements over the past few years.
“I bet if you looked back on when you first came into the school, you wouldn’t even recognize the adult that sits in your seat today,” he said.
Principal Chris Savastano offered an educator’s perspective on graduation, describing how experiential learning is the best way for students to retain material. He cited one lesson that the entire class had: “If the experience of the pandemic taught us all anything, it’s that you can’t take anything for granted.”
Savastano had suggestions for how to apply their collective lesson: “Cherish time with your family. When life gets difficult, these are the people that are going to have your back.” He encouraged graduates to reach out to their family, whether by phone call or setting aside some quality time.
“Cherish this time with your friends. At your age your friends are a very important part of your personal network. Unfortunately, life happens. Over time it becomes more and more difficult to retain these relationships … Enjoy these moments right now, and truly embrace these important relationships,” he said as a second suggestion.
“Finally, don’t put off pursuing your dreams and passions. If your dream is to continue your schooling, enroll now. If you have always wanted to start your own business, start on that path today,” he said, giving the graduates a firm charge. “Don’t put things off. Don’t wait. We all have learned over the past two years that life can change in an instant.”
Salutatorian Gina Carpenter addressed fellow graduates by recalling the community they built throughout their time at Tolman. She reflected on her time as a student athlete.
“Even if we were not champions, we were rewarded with permanent memories from games, matches or even bus rides,” she said.
“Our future is going to be atypical, uncertain, and thrilling all in one. I know that every single one of you will achieve astounding things. Every single one of us has earned it to be here tonight, and I am thankful for every moment I have had with this class leading up to this moment, because you know what they say: time flies when you’re having fun,” Carpenter concluded.
Between the salutatorian and valedictorian speeches, senior musicians performed “Today My Life Begins” for their classmates and gathered supporters.
Isabella Lapiore, valedictorian, opened her speech with a desire that it would be meaningful, admitting that she dreaded class some days, complaining about big assignments.
“But what if we didn’t have access to education? What if we didn’t have a free public education at our fingertips?” Lapiore asked. She spoke to the hard impact of the pandemic on students, “mentally, emotionally, and, evidently, socially.”
“Nevertheless, as a class, each and every one of us has a bright future ahead. We’ve made it this far, and today, we graduate and can look back upon our accomplishments, mistakes, regrets, and fondest memories. As we walk across the stage we can acknowledge how lucky we are to be able to do so and at the same time use our experiences at Tolman to guide us as we move out into the world into the next chapter of our lives as the independent learners we have grown to be,” Lapiore concluded.
After the diplomas had been conferred by Savastano and Assistant Principal Laura Lutz, the senior class presented their class adviser, Heather Hopkins, with a bouquet of flowers and extra special thanks.
All students filed out of the Tolman auditorium into the still-bright, cool evening overlooking the Blackstone River to meet up with friends, family, and educators in celebration.
