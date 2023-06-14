PAWTUCKET – Tolman High School’s Class of 2023 started their chapter four years ago, immediately felt the impact of a devastating worldwide pandemic, but ultimately persevered to make sure they would finish high school with unforgettable memories, said salutatorian Julia Garcia during the school’s 95th graduation on June 8.
“We finally made it,” said Garcia.
As they celebrate the end of one exciting chapter, they’re starting another, she said, and this class has already proven that it can meet challenge after challenge, overcoming fear and uncertainty to show how much they care for themselves and others.
Garcia encouraged classmates to complete a random act of kindness without expectation, to be the author of their own story, and to fulfill the clear potential each and every one of them has to overcome every obstacle.
The joy of a graduation in Pawtucket is different, with many students each year being the first in their family to reach the commencement stage, and last Thursday’s ceremony was no different.
Valedictorian Yareli Sanchez Martin was one of those, taking a moment to tell the crowd how hard she worked for this achievement.
This was a day for rejoicing with loved ones, she said, describing how she struggled for some time with imposter syndrome, feeling unworthy of her success.
Sanchez Martin urged classmates to give it their all, step out of their comfort zone, and become better versions of themselves. She drew another loud ovation as she switched to Spanish to address the crowd.
Class adviser Heather Hopkins and Director of Guidance Jennifer Sawyer were among those who received the loudest cheers during graduation.
Principal Chris Savastano said graduates should be very proud of their accomplishments. He said they didn’t reach this point on their own, but had parents and teachers who helped them every step of the way, including through the difficulties of the pandemic.
While he doesn’t typically single out graduates for recognition, said Savastano, he needed to give special honors to three students who had been inducted into the Pawtucket Teen Hall of Fame two nights earlier, Amyah Bishop, Dembo Konte, and Ryan Minasian.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” he said.
Savastano gave five key takeaways from the great Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, though he joked that he left out the one about doing nothing and being nothing for “here you will find true happiness,” envisioning the type of phone calls he would receive.
Each student will have a different journey, but they all have a common goal to be the best they can be no matter what they choose to do, said Savastano, and there are five keys (paraphrased) to approaching life:
• Look inward just as much as outward. It’s easier to scrutinize others, but looking inward to understand yourself is much more demanding and rewarding.
• Learn to overcome your own demons. True strength is exerted over oneself, and not everyone can show a positive show of force on themselves.
• Practice the art of contentment, meaning don’t compare yourself to someone with more, or you’ll never be happy. To be happy with what you have is to be rich.
• Never give up. All worthy goals take time and persistence, and winners never quit.
• And protect your precious time and consciously live in it. The only time to change your future is now, and time is the only thing you truly possess. What you do with it will determine the path of your life.
Choose a path that inspires, said Savastano, make a difference in the community, and be the best version of yourself. And once in a while, he said, it actually is OK to do nothing, but “limit that to a weekend or vacation, not a lifestyle.”
Mayor Donald Grebien commended students for reaching this important milestone many years in the making. These students lent a hand, branched out, and pushed themselves, he said, urging them to create their own pathways but remember where they came from and what they’ve accomplished. Whatever they do, he said, they should always remember that Pawtucket is home and not forget the people who helped them succeed.
School Committee Chairperson Jim Chellel gave a special shout-out to “proud dad” and fellow school board member Jay Charbonneau, saying this class impressed proud school board members with their determination and resilience to get through the troubles of COVID. They are now prepared to handle life’s adversity, he said, but hopefully this will be the last pandemic of their lifetime. He said the world is rapidly changing on so many levels, and these students are prepared to go into it and bring about change.
“May the journey out into the real world be easier than the last few years,” he said.
Interim Supt. Kimberly Mercer-Dellith said there were mixed emotions on this evening in the school auditorium, noting both the pride and sadness that comes for families and staff members upon graduation. She said these students worked diligently, showing their success through many awards and acceptances to prestigious colleges, and they have much to celebrate. Wherever they go from here, she said, they should look back at where they started and how it prepared them for life’s challenges. She wished all graduates the best life has to offer.
John Stafford Smith and the Tolman Band and Chorus performed the National Anthem, while Amyah Bishop led the Pledge of Allegiance. Presentation of diplomas was done by Savastano and Laura Lutz, while Savastano and Mercer-Dellith conferred the diplomas.
