PAWTUCKET – Devoting much of her time over the past two years to helping the Latino community, Hillary Romero, a senior at Tolman High School, has completed more community service than most of her peers.
Romero began volunteering at Progreso Latino back at the start of the pandemic after finding out about the organization’s efforts to do translation work for vaccination clinics, helping with filling out census and IRS forms, passing out food at a food pantry, and running toy drives for families in need during the holiday season.
Progreso Latino is an organization in Central Falls that helps Rhode Island’s Latino and immigrant communities achieve greater self-sufficiency and socio-economic progress by providing programs supporting the community.
According to Romero, at the start of the pandemic, Romero’s mother found out about Progreso Latino when she was unable to work and needed help paying her rent. The organization had a program where people who were unable to pay their rent were able to ask for help and Progresso Latino would send them a check to cover costs.
After receiving help, Romero’s mother told her about the organization’s volunteer opportunities and said that they require volunteers to speak English, Portuguese, or Spanish. Romero hit all three boxes.
Romero first began her volunteer work in the spring of 2020, helping people fill out census forms. She said that many Latinos in the community were having a hard time filling the forms out because they could not understand why it was important or what it was asking them to do. In addition, many were nervous due to their immigration status.
After helping with that work, in the summer of 2020, Romero received a summer position with the organization to be a receptionist at the front desk.
“Doing that job I learned a lot about the problem Latinos face and that they do not know a lot of resources we have in the country,” she said. “There are so many resources out there but they don’t know how to use them so that’s where we come in and help them. Latinos can come in and find the answer to any question they have.”
In addition to working as a receptionist and translator for the census, Romero helped people in need by running a toy drive for families, holding another fundraiser to help those unable to pay rent and utilities, helped book appointments and translate at vaccine clinics, and helped translate and fill out tax forms.
“When vaccines came out in 2021, a lot of Latinos did not know how to get an appointment,” Romero said, “One of my coworkers asked if I could help for a few weeks as a needed translator to help answer questions so they could get vaccines. It was a really good experience.”
Romero said she translates every day.
“Being bilingual or trilingual, it’s not volunteering, I implement this every day of my life,” Romero said. “When I am working at a Colombian restaurant and an English speaker comes in and everyone who works at the restaurant only speaks Spanish, I translate for them. When I am at the grocery store and someone needs help, I help translate. You help every day, not because you have to but because you want to.”
Romero said that her mother does not speak very much English and has always been grateful when there are people around who help her when her daughter isn’t there. Because of her firsthand experience, Romero said she understands how important it is for those who have the ability to help someone who doesn’t speak English.
“I say all the time, if you want to volunteer, you have to start with your family,” she said. “You cannot say, I am helping other people but I left my family alone and am not helping them. You have to help your family first.”
Romero said that after high school she hopes to work in the health care sector, filling a big need by translating for Spanish and Portuguese speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.