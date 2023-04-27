Smithfield High School Class of 2023 Summa Cum Laude
Buy Now

The top 19 students at Smithfield High School’s Class of 2023 who are graduating Summa Cum Laude. From left: Abigail Marsella, Olivia Bilotti, Nicole Nunes, Faith Rugg, Bethany Sluter, Elizabeth Blanchetter, Eric Basile, Lillie McCormick, Jakeob Blanchette, Braden Crough, Alexander Nardolillo, Sophia Sullivan, Lucas Swierad, Lauren Boyd, Frank Lombardi, Adam Fontaine and Aiden Fair. Emma Ferraro and Ava Morin not pictured.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Nineteen students top the Smithfield High School Class of 2023, which for the first time will graduate its senior class without recognizing a valedictorian or salutatorian.

Principal Dan Kelley says all 19 students who reached Summa Cum Laude levels will be honored rather than simply the top two students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.