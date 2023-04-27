The top 19 students at Smithfield High School’s Class of 2023 who are graduating Summa Cum Laude. From left: Abigail Marsella, Olivia Bilotti, Nicole Nunes, Faith Rugg, Bethany Sluter, Elizabeth Blanchetter, Eric Basile, Lillie McCormick, Jakeob Blanchette, Braden Crough, Alexander Nardolillo, Sophia Sullivan, Lucas Swierad, Lauren Boyd, Frank Lombardi, Adam Fontaine and Aiden Fair. Emma Ferraro and Ava Morin not pictured.
SMITHFIELD – Nineteen students top the Smithfield High School Class of 2023, which for the first time will graduate its senior class without recognizing a valedictorian or salutatorian.
Principal Dan Kelley says all 19 students who reached Summa Cum Laude levels will be honored rather than simply the top two students.
Kelley said the SHS Class of 2023 and its Summa Cum Laude collection is a group of smart, bright students with good hearts and intentions.
“I’m proud of them. There are kids who are going to be athletes, musicians, lawyers, and engineers. This group is going to turn out well. I’m proud of this group,” he said.
Summa Cum Laude SHS senior Olivia Bilotti said she didn’t feel the competition this year, and Summa Cum Laude classmate Jakeob Blanchette concurred. Lucas Swierad said the changes did not impact how he feels about graduating or how he continued to pursue top status while in school.
“I don’t really care. If I was valedictorian, I think I would care a little more. But no, it didn’t make a difference for me,” Swierad said.
Fellow Summa Cum Laude SHS senior Adam Fontaine said he also does not care that there are no top two or top 10 students this year.
Asked if they felt regret at not reaching the top, there was a unanimous reply.
“We know,” several students said of who was in the top spot.
Kelley, who is a member of the Class Rank Committee, said the high school still informs Bryant University of the top student, who is offered a free ride to the school.
Kelley said students still can see their grade point average, and have an understanding of how weighted classes can boost or stunt their GPA. He said that is partly the reason why SHS chose to move to the Latin system of disguising top students.
“It’s part of the reason we decided to make the change because the system can be manipulated,” he said.
In some cases, students would opt to take health before gym in their senior year to get added grades to their GPA, as gym does not count, and they were often opting for classes they didn’t enjoy as much.
“We’ve had this discussion before and it’s like at the end of the day, what does an ‘A’ mean?” he said.
The School Committee approved the changes in 2019, with the 2022 class as the first reaching honors but still having a top two students. At the time, Kelley said the move would allow SHS to recognize more students and decrease unhealthy academic competition.
Kelley said most colleges and universities no longer use class rankings when reviewing applications and instead use a holistic approach emphasizing the rigor of coursework, corresponding grades, SAT/ACT scores and letters of recommendation.
He said he noticed students’ need to compete was not as tenacious as before, and the whole system seems fairer.
Student Alexander Nardolillo said the Latin system makes sense because people take different classes. He said there are different paths, such as the Career and Technology Education pathways, and the typical pathways that involve very different coursework.
“It’s not really about who is better or smarter. We’re all doing different things,” Nardolillo said.
