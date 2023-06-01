SMITHFIELD – Town Councilor Rachel Toppi says the Smithfield Planning Board needs a work session to discuss its role as a town board before reappointing any new members.
During a May 16 meeting, Toppi voted against Planning Board member Kenneth Orabona’s reappointment, requesting a work session with the board before any moves were made.
At the meeting, Toppi said there are things that she would like to get clarity on to benefit the council and the town. There was no rush to make an appointment, she said.
Toppi’s motion to hold off failed, and Orabona was reappointed to the board by a vote of 3-1, with a term ending in May of 2026, with Toppi against and Councilors Michael Lawton, Sean Kilduff and John Tassoni approving. Councilor Michael Iannotti was not at the meeting.
Toppi said there appears to be some confusion on the Planning Board, and there are other applicants in the pipeline she believes would be a better fit for the board.
She said it is the council’s job to find the best candidates for the positions, especially for boards that make critical decisions impacting Smithfield residents’ lives.
She said the decision was not specific to Orabona, though Planning Board member John Yoakum’s reappointment with a term ending in May 2026 was unanimously approved.
“We wanted to delay all reappointments and have a work session with the Planning Board because we are not sure members know what the role of the Planning Board is in deciding large comprehensive permit projects,” Toppi said.
