NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town escaped the greater extent of damage experienced in neighboring Johnston and nearby Scituate, but certain streets were hit hard during last Friday’s tornado.
Fire Chief John Silva said the tornado, once it hit North Providence, was classified as an EF-1, with 90 mph winds, but there was some talk early this week that it might be upgraded to an EF-2, which is what was seen in Scituate.
Mayor Charles Lombardi, the town’s public safety director, said the tornado did “some hopping around” in town, toppling trees on Lydia Avenue and some other local streets, but the majority of the damage was to trees.
Homes on Lydia Avenue were hit especially hard, he said, and officials were able to meet with the residents to make sure they were OK and had places to stay. Trees were also knocked over along Douglas Avenue.
In cases where it made sense, Lombardi said, town contractor Northeastern Tree and Department of Public Works employees helped with cleanup of trees.
The town is generally prohibited from tree removal on private property, he added, but in cases where the tree was half in the sidewalk and half in the yard or some similar situation, they did their best to clean it up.
“The good thing about all of this is that no one got hurt,” Lombardi said.
Radar confirmed that multiple tornadoes wound their way through northern Rhode Island last Friday morning, causing damage along the way.
The National Weather Service in Boston said the tornado was the strongest the state has seen in decades. It was an EF-2, with winds at 115 mph in Scituate, the most powerful since an F-2 tornado on Aug. 7, 1986.
Last Friday’s powerful storm hit Scituate then traveled to Johnston and North Providence. An EF-1 tornado hit parts of Massachusetts, including North Attleboro and Mansfield, and there were also lesser tornadoes in other parts of Massachusetts. Large swaths of forested land in Scituate were destroyed, but no one was reported injured as the tornadoes swept through the area.
Local residents at home or at the gym sheltered in place as tornado warnings went into effect, with several reports of possible rotation as what were later confirmed to be tornadoes hit.
Local officials confirmed that a tornado touched down on Route 295 in the area of Greenville Avenue, where the Fire Department responded to a vehicle that was lifted some 10 to 15 feet in the air, according to Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. A camera on another car, which was also lifted up, showed the tornado skittering across the road between it, narrowly missing other cars.
He reported extensive damage in the area of Peck Hill Road in Johnston near the Scituate line, as well as off George Waterman Road in Johnston near North Providence.
