NORTH SMITHFIELD – Although there are many moving parts yet to settle into place, the North Smithfield town budget for fiscal year 2023 is starting to take shape.
On Thursday, April 21, Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski presented his recommendations to the budget committee. In a memo to the committee, he wrote that the budget remained “a dynamic and evolving process as updated information becomes available,” mentioning that the town is still waiting for the outcomes and Police and Fire contract negotiations, as well as updated property and liability insurance rates.
Zwolenski’s proposed changes include a standard 2.5-percent increase to the municipal offices across the board, in addition to some specific adjustments. In one case, they’re budgeting an extra $2,500 for EMA education and training to match a federal grant; in another, they’re adjusting the budget down from longevity payments to a building inspector who retired.
A recommendation notable to the public is that of adding a set of used commercial truck weight scales to “make our streets safer,” according to Zwolenski. This would help in regulating the size of trucks that cross bridges unlawfully, often riding up on sidewalks and overburdening the town’s infrastructure.
Additionally, there’s a recommendation on the table to add a third police cruiser to the North Smithfield Police Department, but the final results of that recommendation are pending contract negotiations.
One salary suggestion included increasing the secretary hourly rate for the Juvenile Hearing Board and Building and Zoning Board to bring them into parity with other municipalities. The increase for the Juvenile Hearing Board secretary would be from $15.76 to $21.67, an increase of $1,134.91 annually, and the Building and Zoning Board secretary would increase from $16.94 to $21.67, for a change of $1,026.64 annually.
Notably, the Town Administrator did not pencil in a pay raise for himself. His total net change to the original proposed budget was $30,517.45.
Budget committee member Terri Bartomioli, who is also working with Municipal Buildings Review Task Force to rebuild the new police station, said that they’re hoping that the project will be on the ballot this November, which would push the project into fiscal year 2024.
On Thursday, April 28, town finance director Cynthia DeJesus will be going over the budget with the committee to discuss recommendations and requests from all departments and begin the deliberation process.
