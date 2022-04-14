CUMBERLAND – Town leaders have purchased a new device that will change the look of Cumberland’s street signs and allow the town to design and produce signs in-house.
The Town Council agreed last week to authorize Mayor Jeff Mutter to purchase a traffic sign and design system from URW America for no more than $18,799.
Mutter said Cumberland has needed the technology for a long time, saying the town isn’t “competitive” with its neighboring communities in terms of street sign aesthetics.
Councilor Bob Shaw suggested the device be made available to the Parks and Recreation Department to upgrade park signs that are faded or missing, like those that say “No Pets” or “Senior Parking Only.”
Councilor Scott Schmitt said he’s been thinking about Cumberland’s signage for years, but never acted on it.
“Neighboring towns like Lincoln have a nice street sign with a logo. Have we given any consideration going forward about making a new standard for our street signs?”
Mutter joked that he was trying to leave out the fact that it’s Lincoln that has the better signs.
“I think, yeah, it might sound silly … I don’t know if competitive is the right word,” he said. “But with something like this you could have the logo, or whatever you think is appropriate. It’s a little thing, but it matters.”
Schmitt said he’d like to see the logo on certain signs going forward, saying it would help brighten neighborhoods. Mutter agreed to bring a model street sign to the council in the future.
The sign-making device is made by URW America, the first company to create a CAD/CAM system to design and produce signs. They’re responsible for designing and replacing more than 3,000 signs after being awarded a contract with the Federal Highway Administration in 1996.
The council also approved the purchase of a vehicle lift for the highway department for $8,789.
“It’s hard to say how you could operate efficiently without one, but we have been,” he said.
