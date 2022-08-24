NORTH PROVIDENCE – As town business kicks back into high gear this fall, the Town Council will be considering a long list of changes to add penalties for various infractions related to code enforcement.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, chairperson of the council’s ordinance subcommittee, said a full review of local ordinances will be on the docket for a Sept. 6 council meeting, to be sent to the subcommittee for a meeting or series of meetings on various fines.
A $15 fine for a certain infraction might have been a deterrent many years ago, said Famiglietti, but it’s likely not preventing someone from committing the violation now. He said the committee will dig into the code to review all sorts of rules and infractions to modernize them, with an emphasis on penalties and enforcement. That would include not only updating certain fines, but also likely adding new ones in certain cases, he added.
“We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis,” he said, and invite inspections officials to weigh in with their thoughts.
In some cases, Famiglietti added, there are ordinances on the books, but not necessarily any penalties used to enforce them. Essentially, it just comes down to tightening up the town’s processes on building and housing inspections, he said.
Some examples of matters to be looked at include penalties for unregistered cars, as previously reported by The Breeze but still not acted upon, long grass and run-down properties, the current penalty of $25 for violations of rules on putting up fences, the $25 and $50 fines for spilling debris in local roadways, or the $100 fine for placing construction materials on sidewalks, among many others.
