NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local taxpayers this fall will have the chance to approve borrowing the remaining money necessary to give the town modern schools across the board.

Town and school officials at a Town Council meeting last Friday morning said North Providence would be in the rarified air of having all of its school facilities completely modernized if voters approve spending up to $125 million in general obligation bonds and notes on remaining new schools and upgrades, likely the only district in the state that will be able to make that claim.

