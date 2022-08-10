NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local taxpayers this fall will have the chance to approve borrowing the remaining money necessary to give the town modern schools across the board.
Town and school officials at a Town Council meeting last Friday morning said North Providence would be in the rarified air of having all of its school facilities completely modernized if voters approve spending up to $125 million in general obligation bonds and notes on remaining new schools and upgrades, likely the only district in the state that will be able to make that claim.
Even better, they said, they expect to meet all bonus benchmarks and achieve an 80 percent reimbursement rate from the state for the work completed, which would include new administrative offices behind North Providence High School, three new elementary schools, and remaining upgrades to middle schools, among others.
If 80 percent is achieved, local taxpayers would be on the hook for only $25 million if the town borrowed the full $125 million.
“It’s our future,” said Lombardi.
Councilor Mario Martone made the motion to put the question on the ballot, and the entire council seconded it before approving it.
Just because the vote was to borrow up to $125 million does not automatically mean the town will borrow that amount, Mayor Charles Lombardi told The Breeze, promising town taxpayers that the building committee led by Chief of Staff Dick Fossa and overseeing approvals for the work will keep a close eye on plans to protect against wasteful spending.
“We’ll keep a sharp eye on spending, I don’t like to spend just to spend,” he said, adding that the $125 million figure would represent the “worst-case scenario.”
The discussed price tag started at $83 million and then jumped to $100 million, but officials said they want to ensure that there’s enough money to complete every project on their list.
The goal now, said officials, is to explain this proposal to taxpayers in the clearest way possible, as they did in 2016 with the $75 million bond to replace two schools. The reimbursement rate at the time was under $60 million.
In a town that’s now 98.5-percent developed and where new tax revenues are hard to come by, said the mayor, watching tax dollars for schools and other projects is imperative. When new construction does happen, the typical home means an average of 2.5 more students, he said, and this project will ensure that the town is set with its school facilities to accommodate that growth and student needs long into the future. The town will now be mostly set for some 50-75 years on its school facilities, said Lombardi, adding that this is the right path to take.
Centredale Elementary, Greystone Elementary and Whelan Elementary Schools would all be rebuilt, giving the town five new elementary schools, and some upgrades would also be done to the middle schools and high school.
