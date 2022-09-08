NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday approved of a plan from Tecton Architects for short-term upgrades to the North Smithfield Police Station on Smithfield Road.

Officials had previously been planning to send a ballot question to voters this fall for building a new station, but rising costs helped put that idea on hold for the foreseeable future.

