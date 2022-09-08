NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday approved of a plan from Tecton Architects for short-term upgrades to the North Smithfield Police Station on Smithfield Road.
Officials had previously been planning to send a ballot question to voters this fall for building a new station, but rising costs helped put that idea on hold for the foreseeable future.
Municipal Buildings Review Task Force member Paul Nordstrom said Tuesday that there was a list of items brought up by the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust that need to be addressed when it comes to renovations to keep the station livable, and Tecton Architects proposed a number of immediate improvements. The council on Tuesday authorized the proposal to satisfy the demands of the insurance provider.
The company proposes a number of upgrades to address liability issues, including repairing, coating, patching, or replacing failing sidewalks and an accessible ramp used by the public. This will include replacement of all missing concrete and leveling of all non-compliant raised areas.
If allowed by the project budget, secondary objectives include repairing window waterproofing and frame and sill damage that has resulted in interior water damage and leakage. Other potential projects include asbestos mitigation, relocation of roof drains, replacement of damaged ceiling tiles, and repairing chipped and peeling paint.
“This scope will be completed with the goal of providing a cost-effective, immediate solution that allows for the safe use of the facility, while the Task Force and Police Department continue to work with the Town Council and the community at large in pursuit of a new police station,” wrote Tecton in their proposal. Tecton has proposed that the fee breakdown which includes design and documentation, bidding, and construction administration will cost around $80,000.
“We tried to establish a matrix to figure out what was most important to get done,” said Nordstrom. “We thought it best that we look at Tecton to provide those services.”
Nordstrom said that members of the committee visited Connecticut to meet with Tecton to speak about the proposal as the decision would be not to put a lot of money into the project until it’s out to bid.
“Contrary to how some people in this town feel, I believe that your committee, if we had to pay you, for the knowledge that you’re sharing with this town, we couldn’t afford you,” said council member Claire O’Hara.
“..Just sitting on the council even as a resident I also appreciate what the committee is doing and what you guys are doing,” said council member Stephen Corriveau.
“When I first sat with you guys on the committee, I felt out of place. Over the years, I learned a ton, a very impressive group we put together,” said Council President John Beauregard.
Council member Paul Vadenais said the committee will meet with Tecton in two weeks to get the process started to look at ways to put the project out to bid.
“People really need to understand that this is not a fix. We’re going to spend, we told them, no more than $1 million and we are not trying to hit the budget, but we have a limited number of funds. Even the trust has weighed in and said that building needs to go, that building cannot function as a police station, even spending a lot of money on it ... everyone needs to be aware of that,” said Vadenais.
The council on Tuesday also addressed Phase 2 replacement of windows at the high school that would be reimbursed by the Rhode Island Department of Education’s. The council also approved going forward with new security systems at North Smithfield Elementary School that would also be reimbursed through RIDE.
“For years these schools were not maintained. (At Halliwell) for 50 years the vents were never cleaned. I, on my own, had them cleaned … whatever they wanted to do to update it, clean, fix it, we got to do it,” said O’Hara.
Council members on Tuesday approved the appointment by Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski of William Descoteaux as the town’s new water superintendent. A North Smithfield resident who worked until recently in Cumberland after a time in Woonsocket, Descoteaux brings a lot to the table and will be an asset to the town, Zwolenski said.
Among other items Tuesday, the council honored Team Rhode Island from the 2022 Special Olympics USA games with citations.
“This council has always been very proactive in recognizing the people in town,” said Beauregard.
The team traveled to Florida earlier in the summer to compete against teams across the country. Coach Rick Labreche and Assistant Coach Michael Capuano praised the athletes, telling the council the team has been playing together for a total of five years and has shown up to countless practices despite their busy schedules.
“Unfortunately they came in second, which is nothing to be ashamed of,” said Lebreche. “These are our heroes. They came home to a hero’s welcome.”
