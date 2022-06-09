NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Budget Committee submitted its proposed budget to the Town Council on Monday, suggesting a “conservative” increase of 1.75 percent or $832,369 for fiscal year 2023.
Budget Committee member Doug Osier Jr. presented to the council, reading from the report that the budget increases “are conservative and take into account pre-pandemic history of expenditures and revenue. The Budget Committee is aware of the continued inflationary pressures on homeowners and made every effort to minimize the economic impact on taxpayers while still funding the necessary resources for the effective operation of the town in the best interests of the community.”
Notably, the committee supports and budgeted for a consultatory grant writer to work across multiple departments. They also proposed two new accounts: land acquisition and preservation, as well as economic development.
The land acquisition account would “help the town fund future land purchases, along with maintaining existing town held land.” The economic development account, strongly supported by Councilor Stephen Corriveau, is “designed to attract, promote and support new commercial taxpayers, resulting in an increase in the commercial tax base to ease the tax burden on the residential taxpayer.”
The committee’s proposed budget is $329,262 less than the Town Administrator’s proposed budget, a difference which primarily comes from dropping the Fund Balance Restoration and Contingency line item to reduce the burden to taxpayers who will “already face financial impacts resulting from the revaluation” that happened earlier this year.
Additionally, Jeff Porter, chairman of the Halliwell Review Committee, spoke at public comment to make note that the original Planning Board budget had $120,000 for the committee to commission a master plan.
“It was put in for 60,000 by the Town Administrator and has since been cut to zero,” Porter noted.
In the Budget Committee report, it was noted that the budget was cut “due to uncertainty surrounding the use of the Halliwell space, and the potential partnership with an outside organization and possible external funding sources.”
“In my field of work, you know, $60,000 is okay, you’ll get a decent study, but really, you know, to get a good master plan taken care of it’s usually in the range of $120-to-$150,000,” Porter said.
Further hearings and workshops on the budget will be announced toward the end of the month, pending state budget approval.
In this time of inflation it is time to tighten the belt and help the taxpayers with rising prices with a flat zero budget. The town could flatline town salaries and yes union employees also. Political leaders would actually help more NS families than the small group receiving raises. For once make the right decision instead of the easy union vote buying decision. May be also time to rethink the police station and Halliwell school property and turn the property into a revenue producing asset instead of a budget expense. I know this all goes against the back room plan but major changes are warranted.
