NORTH SMITHFIELD – Prior to Monday’s Town Council meeting, Council President Kimberly Alves told The Breeze that going into the new year, she hopes the council can put a focus on filling the seats on various town committees that are currently vacant.

“Probably the most important thing is filling all the vacancies on the boards and commissions. You know, get people back to volunteer their time and work in different areas of the town, that’s pretty much a priority,” she said.

