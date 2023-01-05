NORTH SMITHFIELD – Prior to Monday’s Town Council meeting, Council President Kimberly Alves told The Breeze that going into the new year, she hopes the council can put a focus on filling the seats on various town committees that are currently vacant.
“Probably the most important thing is filling all the vacancies on the boards and commissions. You know, get people back to volunteer their time and work in different areas of the town, that’s pretty much a priority,” she said.
Alves also referenced the upcoming budget season and the need to complete the Budget Committee, as only three individuals are aboard.
As other seats were filled during Monday’s meeting, including for the newly formed Water Supply Review Committee, the decision was made that going forward, the council will decide on issues related to the town charter instead of forming a new charter review commission. During an earlier council meeting, Councilor Douglas Osier proposed that a charter review commission be created to review existing rules and regulations, as Osier suggested that there are some that may need tweaking or a second look.
“As strange as this may sound, I agree with Mr. Clifford,” said Councilor John Beauregard, referencing resident Michael Clifford who had spoken during an open forum and told the council that they should be the ones to handle such matters.
“I agree, actually,” added Councilor Paulette Hamilton, saying that if there is a need to bring issues related to the charter to a ballot, council members are the ones to have a good handle on it to discuss it.
The council on Monday also approved an extension of a contract with Pare Corp. to continue work off Pound Hill Road for $9,780. Public Works Director Ray Pendergast said they had already bid the work out to T. Miozzi, but it did not include drainage work and additional engineering that the town had incurred to eliminate flooding on the road.
“I spoke to the administrator today and the finance director … and we have $40,000 in professional services in reserves, I’d like to start chipping away at my reserve money and put that $9,000 in asphalt and drainage work,” said Pendergast.
Beauregard had questions for Tax Assessor Jennifer St. George about the electrical substation tax status at the Iron Mine Solar Farm, as he said the tangible tax rate was not reflected in the town’s budget. He added that as the solar farm had gone live in the last few days of 2021, the substation would also have had to pay a full year’s worth of taxes.
“In order for them to go live, the substation had to be up and running, that was the only way they could feed juice into the system,” said Beauregard. He asked St. George why the town is taxing the solar farm accordingly, but did not tax National Grid at the time.
St. George told Beauregard she was in the process of speaking to National Grid on multiple issues, including a permit not being pulled at the property.
“So there was no permit pulled and (I) wasn’t notified through the permit process,” she said.
Osier said he didn’t know how something like this could be missed at the property, especially for such a large dollar amount and loss of revenue to the town. He asked the administration and the council how they could make sure something like this doesn’t happen again, and that the discussion of the matter will continue with Building Official Larry Enright.
After the meeting, Osier, the new vice president of the council, spoke with The Breeze and said he was on the same page with Alves about the most important issues going into the new year. He also highlighted the need to continue with redevelopment efforts at the old Halliwell School property and how plans there might be impacted by the new Scouters Hall grant to create a new multi-generational community center. Osier also spoke about the need to support small businesses, and his approach to be “fiscally responsible, data driven, and collaborative” while bringing on board a new Water Supply Review Commission.
“Listening to residents’ concerns and advocating for them is very important,” said Osier.
