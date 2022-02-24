NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Town Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to move forward with the process of increasing tax credit for veterans.
The change was introduced by Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski in December, and would seek to increase the local tax credit for North Smithfield veterans or those with Gold Star exemptions of $350 or greater, or $200 or more for the unmarried widow or widower of a veteran.
The previous tax credit, Zwolenski informed the council, has been the same since it was frozen in 1983. He also reassured the council that the credit would include veterans involved in any conflict in undeclared wars, such as those who served in Afghanistan.
“This was brought before the council to acknowledge veterans for their service to this country,” said Zwolenski.
Michael Clifford, a resident and former chairman of the Budget Committee from 2012 to 2015, voiced similar concerns that he had brought before the council in December.
“When you give one group an increased exemption, you’re losing revenue, so the other parts of the town make up for the lost revenue,” Clifford said, expressing concern that the council would be moving forward with this credit without reviewing all available assessments.
Clifford reaffirmed his thought that he believes North Smithfield should adopt a “circuit breaker” tax credit, where the amount of tax credit increases as income decreases. According to Clifford, 26 other communities in Rhode Island use a circuit breaker tax system.
“I don’t care to be taxed to give it to someone who is living in a beautiful home, has plenty of income, and doesn’t need a handout. These people need the exemption,” Clifford said.
“If you start putting circuit breakers on this, where is the respect for the veterans?” Zwolenski responded.
After a volley back and forth between Zwolenski and Clifford, the council voted in favor of passing the changes along to the General Assembly. Once they’re approved at the state level, they’ll return to the town for final changes and approval.
