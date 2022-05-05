CUMBERLAND – It was a long journey to the official opening of the Franklin Farm Well Facility last Friday, April 29, said Mayor Jeff Mutter, filled with a lot of hard work, passion and dedication by many people in bringing it to fruition.
This state-of-the-art groundwater facility will improve water quality, save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, and increase resiliency while still honoring the historic nature of the land, said Mutter. Generations to come will benefit from this initiative, he said.
He thanked everyone involved in the project, including former Water Supt. Chris Champi, who came back for the event, current Supt. Bill Descoteaux, representatives from Friends of Franklin Farm, Woodard & Curran, Hart Engineering, the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, Alyson Murphy and the Rhode Island Department of Health, and Jeff Emidy and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.
Water officials have been gradually boosting capacity at the new farm, ensuring that everything is working correctly, and that water quality is maintained, Descoteaux previously told officials. He said in March that the wells had reached about 70 percent capacity at that point, helping the town reduce its reliance on purchased water from other communities.
“A project like this does not get accomplished without great partners, and we do not recognize and celebrate those partners enough,” said Mutter.
Emidy and his team worked with farm representatives and engineers to create a design and project that was in keeping with the nature of the farm, said the mayor.
Mutter also thanked James Ramos, Daniel Rampone and Ryan Murphy of Hart Engineering, which secured a $4.41 million contract with the town to build the facility after the Town Council approved it in June 2020.
He thanked council members for their support, as well as resident Rick Beaulieu for having so much to do with where the facility ended up being located, having little impact on surrounding residents while maintaining the historical farm landscape.
Rob Little and Todd Prokop of Woodard & Curran were involved at all stages of the project, Mutter said, and they remain longtime consultants and valuable resources for the town.
He thanked Geoff Diehl of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, which provided a $2.5 million loan to the town for the project, which has saved the town approximately $229,000 in debt service savings
Mutter also recognized the team at Franklin Farm for everything they do to feed and educate people with their resources and for their partnership on the well project.
