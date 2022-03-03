NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the North Smithfield Historic District Commission and the North Smithfield Heritage Association say they want to make it easier for property owners to designate structures and sites in North Smithfield as historic.
At a Planning Board meeting Feb. 24, the board, Town Planner Mark Carruolo, Town Solicitor David Igliozzi, and members of the NSHDC and NSHA discussed possible amendments to current town ordinances that would streamline the process for historical designation.
The proposed amendments included some language clarification in the current ordinance, shrinking the notification distance for neighbors to the property, and including an advocacy option for property owners who may not want to file for the district themselves.
The current process requires property owners to inform neighbors via mail within 1,000 feet that the site may be rezoned as a historical district, including information about public hearings on the matter. The proposed amendment would bring that distance down to 200 feet.
“Since a historic designation has virtually no adverse effect on nearby property owners, we feel the town should make the process as easy and streamlined as possible,” Richard Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association told The Valley Breeze.
The idea of advocacy on behalf of property owners was examined from a number of angles. One of the proposed amendments includes a stipulation that if the Historic District Commission were to petition on behalf of the property owner, any fees related to neighbor notification and public hearings would be waived. This could significantly cut down the cost of the process, which could currently land between $800 to $1,000, as all neighbor advertisements need to be certified by the post office.
However, Carruolo said the town can’t be paying fees for applicants, and that advertising the property designation change is the responsibility of the property owner. Igliozzi also had questions on the language and process, including who would qualify for advocacy from the commission.
“The NS Historic District Commission and the NS Heritage Association want to reduce the administrative and financial burden on property owners who want the town to designate their properties as local historic districts,” Keene said.
A historic district tax credit proposed in North Smithfield was passed into law by the Rhode Island General Assembly last November, financially incentivizing residents to designate their property as a historic district.
Under the tax provision, property owners who spend a minimum of $7,500 on pre-approved improvements to a historic structure on their site qualify for a 20 percent tax credit for up to five years. If an advocacy amendment is approved by the Town Council, it has the potential to propel the number of historic districts and tax credits forward.
The discussion was tabled for the planner and solicitor to further discuss state regulations and offer revisions to the proposed ordinance.
