NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Purchasing Board last week settled on Pawtucket Hot Asphalt as the town’s new paving contractor, ending its long relationship with T. Miozzi.
Miozzi, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, had the most expensive bid out of six companies to bid on the work. Here they are in ascending order of their bids:
• Pawtucket Hot Asphalt
• Narragansett Improvement
• Hartford Paving
• D’Ambra Construction
• J.H. Lynch and Sons
• And T. Miozzi
Costs were analyzed by the Purchasing Board based on a whole assortment of variables, and officials will now get with the company to sort through the numbers further, said the mayor.
Lombardi said he hopes to get started on paving with the new company as soon as possible, as the town catches up starting this spring, after not getting any local roadways repaved as part of its regular program all of last year.
The town had been critical of Miozzi for not prioritizing paving here even as paving in other communities was completed, leading the town to move forward with establishing a moratorium where companies would not be able to pave beyond a certain timeframe. Officials have said not having a moratorium in place led to North Providence being prioritized last.
Town Council members have been pushing for more accountability on local paving, including asking for annual paving lists from the Department of Public Works.
In other town service news, officials haven’t made a determination on whether they’ll move on from MTG Disposal as their trash disposal provider, said Lombardi, telling The Breeze that they’ll take this upcoming final year of their contract with MTG to decide whether issues can be ironed out or they need to switch to a new company.
