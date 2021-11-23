NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi invites residents to come over the river and through the woods to greet Santa Claus. Just don’t let grandma get run over by the reindeer.
The Meehan Overlook at Notte Park, off Douglas Pike, will host the town’s tree lighting and related festivities on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., with special guest Ron Giorgio singing Christmas carols.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers said the town is lucky to have the ever-popular Giorgio making an appearance.
From 4 to 4:30 p.m., the high school bands and choirs will perform. Santa will arrive at 4:45 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m. Visits and free photos with Santa, including digital and print copies, will commence at 5:15 p.m. Sleigh rides will run throughout, and there will also be refreshments available.
What’s happened in the past, said Vickers, is that sleigh rides (a glorified hayride, really), were started before Santa’s arrival but were halted briefly so everyone could see the jolly old man show up.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said it’s great to be back after a year where the town had to call off its main Christmas event. This will be a great chance for people who haven’t seen the latest upgrades to the Meehan Overlook at Notte Park, said the mayor.
“I just think it’s a good gesture, to get people out of the house and have kids enjoy one of the most important holidays I know of,” he said.
The mayor promised to make sure everyone is fed and kept as warm as possible during the free event.
