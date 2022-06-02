SCITUATE – Scituate officials heard proposals for $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday as the town continues to weigh its options before the December 2024 due date to spend the funds.
Town Councilor Tim McCormick said Scituate is in an enviable position where the town can take its time to prioritize projects, unlike other towns that had immediate needs. He said the town can through the list of proposals at each meeting and identify a consensus of opinions on what to move forward with spending. McCormick said residents’ suggestions need to be prioritized.
“A lot are open to interpretation and support,” McCormick said.
He reminded residents that ARPA funds can’t be used to give a stimulus check to residents or fill pension funds
In addition to proposals from town department heads and local non-profit organizations, the town also heard about 60 ideas from residents gathered in the suggestion box.
Scituate received $3.2 million in ARPA funds and allocated $755,000 in March to purchase two new rescue vehicles at the North Scituate and Hope Jackson fire departments at $325,000, a new communication system for police and fire for $265,000 and $165,000 to repave Route 16 in Hope.
Proposed projects from town departments include:
• $30,000 for roof replacement at the Chopmist Hill Fire Department;
• $55,000 for exterior paint and window replacement at the Community House;
• $100,000 for interior paint at the Congregational Church;
• $20,000 for roof replacement at the Potterville School House;
$110,000 for roof replacement and rehabilitation at the Clayville Post Office
• $100,000 to restore windows and doors at the Town House;
• $30,000 for the BETA pavement management system for the Department of Public Works;
• $20,000 for a merry-go-round at Esek Hopkins Park;
• $10,000 for a civic monument from the Scituate Preservation Society;
• $58,475 for restoration and rehabilitation at the old Hope Police Station;
• $61,950 for historical informational signage for the Hope Historical Society;
• $4,000 for a safe for the tax collector;
• $150,000 for a second-floor connector at Town Hall;
• $25,000 for improvements to IT infrastructure at Town Hall;
• $250,000 to enlarge the records vault at Town Hall;
• $88,000 for recycling bins and containers;
• $36,000 to renovate tennis courts in North Scituate and Hope;
• $34,000 to repair waterfront docks and to construct outdoor shade structures at Hope Pond;
• $18,000 to renovate Doctor’s Field;
• $13,000 for irrigation and field rehab at Hope Park;
• $5,000 balance for a Town Hall vehicle purchase;
• $500,000 for paving various town roads;
• $440,000 to rehabilitate the kitchen at the Community House;
• $4,000 for bathroom upgrades at the Senior Center;
• $8,000 for floor leveling in the multi-purpose room in the Senior Center;
• $9,500 to cement the back stairway, close in the back room and build a bocce court at the Senior Center;
Also featured are unfunded capital requests, including:
• $15,000 for septic at Chopmist Hill Fire Department;
• $50,000 for septic at Hope Jackson Fire Department;
• $150,000 at the Potterville Fire Department for station upgrades, fire alarms upgrades, guardrail and handicap ramps, back garage roof, garage bay doors and painting of the station exterior and trim.
Residents’ suggestions still need to be vetted before being considered for ARPA spending. Popular suggestions include building a dog park, putting in and/or researching the possibility of adding sewer and water in North Scituate and Hope, investing in sidewalks, pathways and trails in town, investing in roads, fixing the track at Caito Field, municipal building repairs, and investing in schools.
The Town Council approved spending $25,000 to employ BETA Group to prepare a pavement management programs for the town using ARPA funds.
Department of Public Works Director Kirk Loiselle said most towns have a pavement management system that prioritizes paving and crack sealing. Loiselle said the company often recommends pavement sealing and other products that extend the life of roads, as well as identifying which roads need paving.
“These are small items to add five, six years to the road,” he said. “It’s money well spent.”
