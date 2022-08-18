CUMBERLAND – During a Technical Review Committee meeting on Aug. 11, the committee heard a revised traffic circulation plan for a proposed expansion at the Blackstone Valley Prep High School off Broad Street, reviewing a proposal for a new ring driveway around the school’s athletic field, which would reduce the field size but add capacity for vehicles to line up during the start and end of school days.
Planning staff said after the meeting that there’s still a lot of work to do to move the master plan for the school forward, with plenty of questions still to be answered.
To this point there has been a clear lack of support on the Planning Board for the plan, with members citing traffic as their top concern.
Staff say BVP’s new CEO and Supt. Sarah Anderson has gone out of her way to maintain open communication on the matter.
The Planning Board heard the BVP master plan application on April 27 and May 25, but the matter was continued.
In an update to the Town Council this week, Planning Director Jonathan Stevens gave details on on several projects, including the BVP plan and the proposed redevelopment of the Ann & Hope Mill. Consideration of the Ann & Hope plan was expected to be postponed at Wednesday’s council meeting.
Here are some updates from Stevens on other projects:
• One Neighborhood Builders is expected to present its master plan application for the redevelopment of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in September, according to Stevens.
• With the Peterson Puritan OU2 Superfund site off Mendon Road behind Stop & Shop, a group of settling defendants in the cleanup of the property is working with the Environmental Protection Agency, town, and the Providence & Worcester Railroad on a number of issues related to the remediation, capping and closure plan. The parties expect to come to a tentative agreement on the park’s essential design and the town’s operations and management responsibilities. The Friends of the Blackstone are also involved.
• Based on the recommendations of consultant Northeast Collaborative, the town is applying for a $1.2 million Community Development Block Grant, with a $625,000 allotment from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act fund, to rehabilitate the old post office building next to Town Hall. The ongoing plan is to create a new office of community outreach and health there.
• On Heritage Park, also near Town Hall, Stevens said the Department of Public Works has been watering 25 new trees following clearing of invasive species. The Conservation Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission held a meeting at the site on July 14, and the Planning Department is drafting amendments to the conservation and management plan for the park for their review and further discussion.
• On the Albion Landfill, GZA has completed its site investigation report, which documents the area of contamination and recommends specifications for the remediation, capping and closure of the dump site. It is expected that the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be commenting on the proposal this fall.
• On updates to the town’s zoning ordinance, he said, planners and the town solicitor have reviewed the entire ordinance and are preparing a comprehensive list of amendments to bring it up to date.
• On the Arnold Mills Historic District, planners secured $8,000 from the Rhode Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission to hire a consultant to design a new local historic district for Arnold Mills, and to work with property owners to get support for such a zoning overlay. Epsilon Associates is being recommended to perform the work, which should start next month.
