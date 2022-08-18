CUMBERLAND – During a Technical Review Committee meeting on Aug. 11, the committee heard a revised traffic circulation plan for a proposed expansion at the Blackstone Valley Prep High School off Broad Street, reviewing a proposal for a new ring driveway around the school’s athletic field, which would reduce the field size but add capacity for vehicles to line up during the start and end of school days.

Planning staff said after the meeting that there’s still a lot of work to do to move the master plan for the school forward, with plenty of questions still to be answered.

