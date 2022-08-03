NORTH PROVIDENCE – Amid requests from a local Town Council member for the town to address rampant weeds along local sidewalks, a question is arising about who is ultimately responsible for the work.
“We’ve never, ever maintained curbing and sidewalks on state roads,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week, speaking of such major state roadways as Charles Street, Mineral Spring Avenue, Smith Street and Douglas Avenue.
But it seems, said Lombardi, that the state is no longer doing much of that work either, leaving the town with a messy look. If the town is going to be forced to do the work, he said, he’ll likely have to hire three or four more people.
“The jury’s still out,” he said.
The town has a grounds crew that takes care of many areas, including local parks and spots needing upkeep such as the pocket park at Hobson and Central Avenues, said Lombardi, but that crew doesn’t have the capacity to take their weed whackers and routinely address the look of major roadways.
Lombardi said he’s planning a meeting with the state to discuss the issue. He said the town will address the weeds on Charles Street at Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti’s request, as they previously filled in for the state in sweeping the streets in Centredale, but he’s going to be very careful about taking on new expensive burdens that don’t belong to the town.
Famiglietti was set on Tuesday to request town help on the weeds along Charles Street, saying this is a continued problem that needs to be addressed.
“Since the sidewalks are the brick pattern, you get the weeds coming up through,” he said. “It’s out of control with summer,” with trash getting caught up in the weeds and creating an unsightly mess.
Proper upkeep is always one of his primary concerns, said Famiglietti, as he and other officials look to distinguish North Providence from its surrounding communities by maintaining a certain standard. He said he subscribes to the broken window theory, the idea that each problem that goes unaddressed in an environment impacts attitudes about that environment and then leads to more issues.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation in general appears to be scaling back some of its grass maintenance in communities. In March, The Breeze reported that the town of Cumberland would be taking over maintenance of two new roundabouts on Diamond Hill Road at Route 295 because officials there weren’t satisfied with the sporadic mowing that saw crews coming only four times per growing season.
A representative from RIDOT could not be reached for comment this week.
Council President Dino Autiello said he doesn’t understand why the state would scale back on efforts to keep roadways looking nice, especially with its significant budget surplus. The town has an excellent Department of Public Works to get the job done if needed, he said, but the state should be responsible.
“Beautification is a high priority,” he said. “When people drive through Rhode Island, you want your state roads to look nice, and they don’t always look like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.