CUMBERLAND – Lincoln-based Pare Corp. will help plan for a future new pump track at Diamond Hill Park, completing site and civil engineering services.
The Town Council was set on Wednesday, June 7, to consider a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter an agreement with Pare for the work on the facility, in an amount not to exceed $50,500.
Pare is helping the American Ramp Company with surveying, stormwater management design, and permitting services, and will complete a topographical survey of the area, delineation of existing wetlands, and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management permitting if necessary.
The Breeze reported in February on the planned new asphalt pump track that will replace the longstanding dirt one near the tree line to the left of the main open space when entering the park. The facility will allow people of all ages and abilities to use the track on a continuous loop.
American Ramp Company is considered the leading company in the country for development of such parks, according to officials.
The council in February approved Mutter spending up to $300,000 on the project, including a $100,000 Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grant. The event-ready track could be used for professional events.
Asphalt pump tracks from Velosolutions are a “rideable playground” that’s usable all year, marketed as maintenance free, with small rolling hills and turns allowing users to ride and gain momentum without pedaling. They’re designed for all things on wheels, including mountain bikes, BMX bikes, skateboards, and scooters.
