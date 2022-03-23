NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and the North Providence Recreation Department will welcome the public to an Easter celebration at the Overlook at Meehan, in Governor Notte Park on April 9, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Hop on over and have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny at this “fun and prize-filled” event, which will be held rain or shine. Play games, win prizes, have your face painted, and take home eggs filled with candy and toys.
