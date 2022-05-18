NORTH PROVIDENCE – After receiving cards from nearly every state in the U.S., Airman Sgt. Victor Butler’s month-long birthday celebration will only get better.
The last known Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island, Butler will turn 100 years old on May 21. He received thousands of cards since NBC 10 first reported last month on his coming birthday and the fact that he only wants cards.
On Monday, Mayor Charles Lombardi paid Butler a visit at his Douglas Avenue home, inviting him to participate in North Providence’s upcoming Memorial Day Parade and congratulating him on a life well-lived to this point.
As he hits the century mark, Butler’s message to everyone is to simply “be kind and stay active.”
On May 21, Butler will be honored with a parade starting at 11:45 a.m. at Douglas Lumber on Route 7 in Smithfield and ending at his Douglas Avenue North Providence home around noon.
State Commander of the VFW Dora Vasquez-Hellner and Westerly radio host Rona Mann have organized the car parade to take place right on Butler’s birthday. Huge attendance is expected at the parade, which is expected to feature a fife and drum band, local organizations, politicians, public safety units, and hundreds of others.
According to Butler and his family, many of those who have sent him cards have expressed apologies on behalf of their ancestors. Others have simply called him a hero and thanked him.
“Dear Mr. Butler, happy birthday, wow! 100 years old! I hope you live many more years to come,” wrote Mat and Carolyn Drake of Tallahassee, Fla. “Thank you for your service to your country. I have read stories about the famous Tuskegee Airmen and how they served in World War II, nothing but American heroes.
It adds, “I’ll say a small prayer for you every day asking God to watch over you. God bless you, sir.”
The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African American military pilots and airmen who fought for their country in World War II. Upon returning home after helping to win the war, they faced segregation again as soon as they landed and little or no honor for their service. It wasn’t until July 26, 1948, that President Harry Truman signed an order ending segregation in the military and set the stage for equal treatment regardless of race.
Thanks in part to a donation from Hallmark, three Stop & Shop stores in Providence will have card-signing stations set up this week for customers and associates to send best wishes to Butler. Inspired by the outpouring of support for Butler to this point, staff at Stop & Shop in North Providence will celebrate his birthday on May 19. At 2 p.m. this Thursday, May 19, staff at the store will present Butler with the birthday cards from all the Providence stores and a celebratory cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.